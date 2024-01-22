Ex-Red Sox Closer Continues Offseason Rampage With Anthony Rendon Takedown

Former Boston Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon hasn’t suited up for an MLB game since 2016. That hasn’t stopped him from continuing to follow the game and sharing his thoughts publicly. Most recently, it was Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon who got caught in Papelbon’s crosshairs.

Rendon appeared on the Jack Vita Show on January 18. One of his comments regarding the length of MLB’s regular season has made its way around social media. “We got to shorten the season, man. There’s too many dang games — 162 games and 185 days or whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up,” Rendon said.

Papelbon shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) on January 21 after seeing baseball content creator Jared Carrabis share the above quote. “I can definitely confirm Carrabis here… Played with Rendon and literally hates baseball. Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!!”

One of the main points of criticism here is that while Rendon is one of MLB’s highest-paid players on an annual basis, he’s had a hard time staying on the field.

After winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal to join the Angels. He’ll be making $38 million per year between 2024 and 2026, per Spotrac. However, the third baseman hasn’t appeared in more than 58 games in a season since 2020.

Just the Latest Player to Get Criticized by Jonathan Papelbon

The New York Yankees traded three minor-league pitchers to the Red Sox to acquire outfielder Alex Verdugo on December 5. Upon meeting the New York media, Verdugo took some jabs at Boston manager Alex Cora while discussing what he’s looking forward to in the Bronx. “Cora has his players and teammates backs more than anyone in the game. You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive. If I played for Cora I’m drilling this [expletive], just saying,” Papelbon said on X in response to Verdugo’s comments on December 22.

The former reliever also took aim at right-handed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on January 2. A picture of a slimmed-down Stanton was circulating on the internet. Papelbon posted the picture on X, saying “Hey @stoolpresidente I’m putting a million dollar bet on the under of total HR’s for Mike (Giancarlo) Stanton when the 2024 season starts. You in?? #EasyMoney”

He’s Getting Inducted Into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2024

Red Sox fans will see Papelbon back on a baseball diamond again in 2024. Not to pitch, of course, but because he’s one of three players getting inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame. He’ll be joined by Dustin Pedroia and Trot Nixon. “It is an honor to be inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame today with Trot and Dustin, two of the best teammates you could ask for, who played every out with integrity and respect. Blessed and Thankful,” he said on December 18 via X.

Papelbon saved 368 games across his 12-year MLB career. He spent seven of those years in Boston. Between 2005 and 2011, he went 23-19 with a 2.33 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 509 strikeouts and 334 saves in 429.1 innings. He racked up four All-Star appearances with the Red Sox and also won a World Series title with Boston in 2007.