Red Sox Now Even-Money Favorite to Sign Projected $110 Million Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox have come under fire from fans, a star player and even its own organization for failing to do more to improve their roster before Opening Day.

But now oddsmakers have listed the team as the favorite to sign coveted free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

“The Boston Red Sox are viewed as the most likely destination for Montgomery based on their odds, being listed as even money,” Lior Lampert reported for FanSided, citing odds reported by Larry Brown Sports. “Following a last-place finish in the 2023 AL East standings, the Red Sox could be trying to bolster their roster in hopes of returning to relevancy this upcoming season, with their sights set on Montgomery.”

The southpaw, who won a World Series with the Texas Rangers last season, has a career 3.68 ERA and 705 strikeouts across 140 starts in seven big-league seasons. He is projected to earn a six-year, $110 million contract this offseason, per Sportrac.

Larry Brown Sports noted that the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and New York Mets are potential candidates to sign Montgomery as well.

Jordan Montgomery Would Immediately Lead the Boston Red Sox Starting Rotation

On paper, Montgomery going to the Red Sox makes sense, assuming the team is interested in spending significant capital to address their roster’s biggest issue.

The team saw seven different players start at least 10 games in 2023, and has moved on from two of those pitchers in Chris Sale (4.30 ERA in 2023) and James Paxton (4.50 ERA in 2023). As of now, its starting rotation looks to consist of Brayan Bello (4.24 ERA in 2023), Kutter Crawford (4.04 ERA in 2023), Tanner Houck (5.01 ERA in 2023), Nick Pivetta (4.04 ERA in 2023) and new addition Lucas Giolito (4.88 ERA in 2023 pitching for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians).

As such, Montgomery would vault to the top of the Red Sox rotation and serve as its ace.

“In 2023, Montgomery was 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 32 starts, before he elevated his performance after he was traded to the Rangers and played a critical role in their march to the World Series,” Lampert noted. “If the Red Sox ultimately sign Montgomery, he’d provide a notable boost to their pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the MLB in team ERA (4.52).”

Reporters have also noted that Montgomery recently moved to Boston, perhaps driving up the probability of a fit with the Red Sox.

Will the Boston Red Sox Make Any Significant Additions Before Opening Day?

Despite recent criticism, it isn’t clear if the Red Sox are really willing to add major payroll in order to compete for a playoff berth in the 2024 season.

Even though the team has been a perennial contender and big spender in the past, it’s possible that window has closed.

“Traditionally, the Red Sox have ranked in the top five for payroll throughout John Henry’s ownership,” Mac Cerullo reported for the Boston Herald. “But lately that’s begun to change. Since 2019, the Red Sox have been surpassed by numerous other teams, with the club dropping to sixth in 2022 and to 13th in 2023, by far the worst mark relative to the league in recent franchise history.”

If the Red Sox make good on the recent odds and sign Montgomery, though, they might show fans and the rest of MLB that they want to get back to the top.