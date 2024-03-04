Red Sox Linked to 4-Time Silver Slugger Projected to Sign $400 Million Deal

Outfielder Juan Soto is getting ready to experience the New York Yankees–Boston Red Sox rivalry while wearing pinstripes in 2024. But could he switch sides and take his talents to Fenway for 2025 and beyond once he hits free agency in November?

It’s within the realm of possibility. Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer took an early look at potential Soto landing spots for next offseason, and he put the Red Sox on his list.

“The Red Sox opened with the highest payroll in MLB in both 2018 and 2019, so they can’t blame anyone for wondering what they’re doing outside the top 10 these days,” he said. “Yet even if it’s just for a moment, let’s assume that part of what the Red Sox are doing is saving up money as they bide their time. Just waiting for the right moment to make a splash. If so, all would be forgiven if Soto is said splash.” The 25-year-old four-time Silver Slugger Award winner will make $31 million with the Yankees this season. Regardless of what happens in 2024, Soto has set himself up for a ridiculous payday next winter. Spotrac is projecting a 12-year, $408 million contract based on an annual market value of $34 million. However, Soto and agent Scott Boras rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals in 2022. So they are most certainly setting their sights higher than that. He has a very good chance of joining Shohei Ohtani as baseball’s second $500-plus million player.

Is Soto to Boston Realistic or a Pipe Dream?

The thought of Soto calling Fenway Park home is a tantalizing one upon thinking about the left-handed slugger’s strengths. He’s displayed unreal power to the opposite field throughout his MLB career. Everyone was reminded of it when he slugged his first spring training home run for the Yankees on February 25.

JUAN SOTO THREE-RUN OPPO BOMB OFF THE SCOREBOARD pic.twitter.com/TKikFKqEBP — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 25, 2024

Watching Soto launch balls over the Green Monster would be fun for Red Sox Nation. But how realistic is it to think Boston would drop at least $400 million on him?

Based on the organization’s actions in recent years, not very much. Upon introducing Craig Breslow as their new top baseball executive in November, a “full throttle” offseason was promised to improve ahead of 2024. While the club appears zeroed in on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, Boston has hardly followed through on that promise. The most significant investment they’ve made was a two-year, $38.5 million agreement with hurler Lucas Giolito.

So, recent history suggests the Red Sox won’t be a serious player for Soto. But like Rymer said, it’s possible they’re being frugal now to make a big splash in the future.

Rafael Devers Needs Some Help

Red Sox fans aren’t the only ones impatiently waiting for the organization to make a big-time acquisition. Third baseman Rafael Devers is also feeling antsy. Part of it is likely because Boston has finished in last place in the American League East in 2022 and 2023 with an identical 78-84 record.

Devers is committed to the Red Sox after signing a lucrative long-term extension. He’s under contract through the 2033 season and will make $313.5 million during that time. The slugger made pointed comments when speaking to the media on February 20 about the team’s general lack of action.

“They need to make an adjustment to help us players to be in a better position to win,” he said through an interpreter, via ESPN. “Everybody in this organization wants to win. We, as [players], want to win. I think they need to make an adjustment to help us win.

“I’m not saying that the team is not OK right now, but they need to be conscious of what are the [weaknesses] and what we need.”

Reeling in Montgomery would be a good start. However, the Sox will need more than that to climb out of the basement in a competitive AL East.