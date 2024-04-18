Red Sox Could Trade $32 Million All-Star Back to Former Team

The early season for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has seen a hot streak, some nail-biters, a minor nagging injury and, more recently, a rocky outing that resulted in a blown save. In all, though, the numbers are good: seven games, 6.2 innings, four saves, one blown save nine strikeouts and almost as many walks, eight. You know, just what Red Sox fans have come to expect from the big veteran.

The Red Sox, as a whole, have been battered by injuries but have still managed to hang on in the standings, at 10-9 heading into Thursday’s game against the Guardians. That’s good for a three-way tie for third place in the A.L. East, as an optimist would see it, or a tie for last place for the glass-half-empty-ers out there.

Still, while the positive signs keep piling up, there should be no delusions of grandeur with this young and obviously flawed roster. They’re not a contender. And as such, it should be expected that if Jansen can put together more hot streaks than rocky outings, the Red Sox will look to trade him ahead of this summer’s deadline.

Kenley Jansen a Top Trade Target

That’s the notion at Bleacher Report, where Jansen is highlighted in an article titled, “Ideal Landing Spots for MLB’s Top 9 Trade Targets.”

Jansen is No. 2 on the list, for good reason. He is a 15-year veteran who was an All-Star last year and has a World Series ring to show for it. With 59 playoff appearances under his belt, he is of special interest to those teams hoping for a deep October run.

One team of special interest would eb the Braves, the team Jansen pitched for in 2022, before the Red Sox signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract.

As B/R’s Tim Kelly wrote:

“Given his advanced age, Jansen would make the most sense for a club that has other options capable of closing, so his workload can be paced in the lead-up to the playoffs. He would fit best for a team just looking for the icing on the cake in its bullpen, not to overhaul the entire group.

“A return to the Braves, where he spent the 2022 season, would make sense. The NL East-rival Phillies—who have a lot of good relievers without a set closer—might be an even better fit.”

Red Sox Likely Sellers on Trade Market

While it is likely, it is hardly certain that the Red Sox will be sellers on the trade market. The young starting rotation has been promising, if it can get and stay healthy. If they play well enough, maybe they keep Jansen around to keep their chemistry together.

But there’s a better chance that the Red Sox shop Jansen even if they are competitive, seeking younger contributors to fit with the timeline of the rest of the roster. It would be a surprise indeed if Jansen is still on the Red Sox roster after August 1.

Jansen, for his part, has been clear that he is prepared for, and would welcome, a trade.

“It is tough,’” Jansen said on the Fenway Rundown podcast with Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive in late February. “But you just gotta block it out and not search for it. (The way I ignored was to) spend time with my family.

“Now it’s become a little bit harder again because now my family’s over there (in Los Angeles) and I’m here (in spring training). You just gotta learn how to block it out and come here, do my work. As of right now, I’m still in Boston and whatever happens, happens.”