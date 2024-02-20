Red Sox $32 Million Star Admits to ‘Frustrating’ Offseason Amid Trade Talk

There is still time for the Red Sox to make a move or two that could shift the outlook on what has been a mostly moribund offseason to date, but it could be that nothing new will happen until the team moves on from the second half of the two-year, $32 million deal owed to closer Kenley Jansen. But the Red Sox do not want to take on any of Jansen’s money, according to a report, and that’s going to make unloading him difficult.

Still, Jansen remains at the forefront of trade rumors around MLB, despite having put up 29 saves in 51 games last season, a year that saw him earn an All-Star spot. The uncertainty heading into the season is difficult for the mostly laid-back Jansen to handle.

“It is tough. It is tough,’” Jansen on the Fenway Rundown podcast with Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “But you just gotta block it out and not search for it. (The way I ignored was to) spend time with my family. Now it’s become a little bit harder again because now my family’s over there (in Los Angeles) and I’m here (in spring training). You just gotta learn how to block it out and come here, do my work. As of right now, I’m still in Boston and whatever happens, happens.”

Injured Closer Liam Hendriks Signed

The Red Sox did make a move for more bullpen help this week, though, adding closer Liam Hendriks as he attempts to come back from Tommy John surgery. Hendriks, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney, will get a $10 million contract over two years, plus performance bonuses. The Hendriks signing should not have a major impact on Jansen’s status, though, as Hendricks is not expected to pitch until later in the season.

Hendriks is just the third free-agent signing the Red Sox made this offseason, despite a promise from team chairman Tom Werner in November that Boston would go “full throttle” in the offseason.

The team has a weak starting rotation, though. A trade of Jansen could free up money to add an ace starter.

But as McAdam noted last week, “The Red Sox have let other teams know that while they’ll listen on Kenley Jansen, and that’s obviously been the case for much of the offseason, they are not interested, at least for now, in taking back any of the $16 million he’s due. They would prefer to have some team take that money off their hands and be able to give them a decent prospect or two.”

Red Sox Kenley Jansen Vows Full Effort

So, Jansen remains in Boston, though he is uncertain for how long. He said he will make the best of his time with the Red Sox and hope that he can teach a few things to the Red Sox’s younger pitchers.

Despite his frustrations, Jansen also said he will give 100% effort when he is called upon.

“As of now, when I’m here, I’m going to help develop these other guys around me, get them better,” Jansen said. “I can share a lot of my experience. They can learn something from me, I can learn something from them. One thing, I will never quit on my team, whatever team I’m on.

“(But) it is frustrating, it is hard. But you’ve got to learn how to block it out and be ready for a good season.”