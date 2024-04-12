Red Sox Manager ‘Did Not Dismiss’ Extended Absence for Rafael Devers

After a hot start to the season, the Boston Red Sox were swept in their latest series with the Baltimore Orioles, going into the final game without franchise star Rafael Devers, who missed his third outing of the season due to shoulder injury.

Projecting the potential seriousness of the ailment after the game, manager Alex Cora “did not dismiss an injury list stint” for Devers, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“The Red Sox knew this would be a tough series facing the defending American League East champions, a surging young team with talent on both sides of the ball,” McCaffrey added. “But the fact that they let two winnable games slip away added to the frustration of the week. That frustration only mounted as injuries piled up … now with Devers sidelined for what might be a few days or more.”

The Boston Red Sox Could Struggle Without Rafael Devers in the Lineup

Without Devers, the Red Sox have Pablo Reyes listed as the next man up at third base on the depth chart. But with a .251/.312/.356 career slash line across six big-league seasons, Reyes is a far cry from Devers at the plate, particularly in the power department. In eight career seasons, Devers has slashed. .279/.343/.508, with two All-Star nods, four seasons of MVP votes and a Silver Slugger Award.

In 38 at bats so far in 2024, he has seven hits, five runs, three RBI and two homers.

“It goes without saying the Red Sox — already entering the season with low expectations — can’t afford to lose Devers for an extended period,” Justin Leger wrote for NBC Sports Boston. “The 27-year-old is the most fearsome hitter in the lineup and there are no appealing options on the roster to replace him.”

The Boston Red Sox Will Be Cautious With Any Rafael Devers Injury

But as his shoulder injury has re-emerged, the Red Sox may opt to be extra cautious with their most talented player, who is in the second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million deal with the team.

Devers downplayed the possibility of an injured-list designation, describing his condition as “day-to-day” after the final loss to the Orioles.

“It’s not a very poor injury, so just going to keep working,” Devers said through a translator, according to Greg Dudek of NESN. “But I think it’s nothing (serious)… I’ve been feeling it since Spring Training. But every time I was swinging, I was feeling a little bit more and more. So for me, I think two or three days (off) is going to be enough.”

The Red Sox are already dealing with some significant early-season injuries, with pitcher Nick Pivetta hitting the injured list with an elbow injury and shortstop Trevor Story out for the season following a shoulder injury.

Expectations may not have been high for this season, but the Red Sox can ill afford an extended absence from Devers if they hope for any reasonable chance at a playoff run.

“Let’s see how it goes. But it’s too early to be grinding,” Cora added, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. “He’s too important to us for him to be grinding for his swing and then making it worse.”