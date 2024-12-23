Red Sox Predicted to Sign $36 Million All-Star Pitcher From Phillies

Fresh off the biggest signing of the offseason so far, landing oft-injured starter Walker Buehler on a one-year, $21 million contract, the Red Sox figure to remain active in the coming days, as they seek to finish off the work of bulking up the back end of their bullpen while also trying to find a righthanded power bat they can drop into the middle of their lineup.

There are two relief arms of notable value on the market, and the Red Sox may be in position to land one of them. Already, the Red Sox have added Aroldis Chapman to the bullpen, who joins Justin Slaton and Liam Hendriks as the team’s likely top late-inning options. The Red Sox have been frequently connected to Marlins closer Tanner Scott, and there could be some momentum to pursue him now with the starting rotation pretty well set.

But at Bleacher Report, the prediction is that the Red Sox will, indeed, land a star reliever–but that they’ll add Jeff Hoffman from the Phillies, not Scott.

Jeff Hoffman an ‘Underrated’ Option

On Monday, Zachary Rymer of B/R listed “underrated” remaining free agents, and has Hoffman on the list, predicted to land with Boston on a hefty three-year, $36 million contract. The 31-year-old Hoffman pitched 68 games last year, and struck out 89 in 66 innings, with a 2.17 ERA.

Wrote Rymer: “Jeff Hoffman was an All-Star this past year, so it’s not as if he’s some kind of mystery man.