Red Sox No. 4 Prospect, ‘Defensive Stud’ Signs $50M Deal: Report

The Boston Red Sox are leaning into their rebuild, after signing outfielder and number four prospect Ceddanne Rafaela to an eight-year extension.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com was first with reports.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand followed him up with the details.

It’s for eight years and $50 million.

Rafaela, listed at No. 71 on the MLB’s top-100 prospect list, has appeared in 10 out of 10 possible games for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .233/.286/.400 with five RBIs.

But he’s had multiple highlight plays on defense, including two outfield grabs in Boston’s series with the Oakland Athletics.

Rafaela, following Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock as the only Red Sox signings before arbitration since 2011.

The extension will keep him in Boston through the 2031 season. But whether or not Rafaela’s still with the team by then will likely be contingent upon his growth at the plate.

Trevor Story on Injured List

Starting shortstop Trevor Story is headed to the 10-Day Injured List with a left shoulder subluxation. Story fell on his shoulder after diving after a ground ball on April 5, hit by Mike Trout.

After playing just 43 games in 2023, he’s

injured himself in the eighth game of 2024.

Above all else, this puts Story’s future with the Red Sox into question. He’s played just 145 games in three seasons with the team, whom he signed a six-year deal with in 2022.

In 2022, it was a hairline fracture in his right wrist. In 2023, he had right elbow surgery to stabilize a ligament in his throwing elbow.

Now, he faces more uncertainty for a third straight year in 2024.

He expressed his frustrations at the latest injury with Kyle Glaser of MLB.com postgame.

“Just frustrating,” Story said. “It’s not fun getting injured. Kind of a freak thing, but yeah, gonna miss a little time for sure.”

Boston, having won seven of 10 to start the season, will waste no time in trying to plug the Story-sized hole in their lineup. Among their options, is the recently extended Rafaela.

Red Sox Could Shift Rafaela to Shortstop

Following the injury to Trevor Story, The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey explored the Red Sox’s options for shortstop in an April 6 column.

On the team potentially moving Rafaela infield, she was optimistic.

“Rafaela has been playing strong defense in center field,” McCaffrey wrote. “But came up as a shortstop in the Red Sox system before transitioning to the outfield in large part to utilize his speed. Evaluators have suggested he’s just as good defensively at shortstop as he is in center field thanks to above-average range and a strong arm.”

Boston’s recently extended prospect spent 76 of his 304 minor league games at shortstop. With eight seasons left on his new extension, there’s no question he’ll get reps there.

It’s just a matter of when and why.

If Story isn’t out any longer than a few weeks, then it may be best for team manager Alex Cora and company to keep Rafaela where he’s comfortable. After all, it’s the position that inspired his new eight-year deal.

Rafaela signed with Boston in 2017 as an international free agent.

He played his way up through the farm system before being called up in August of 2023. Rafaela made the 2024 Opening Day roster after a strong showing in Spring Training.

And after all of that, his career with the Boston Red Sox is just beginning.