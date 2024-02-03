Theo Epstein Rejoins Red Sox In Part Owner, Senior Advisor Role

A

s the Red Sox look to return to contention, they welcomed back a familiar face to the mix on February 1. The Red Sox announced that Theo Epstein is joining Fenway Sports Group as a minority owner and part-time senior adviser.

Epstein began his baseball career with the Red Sox in 2022 as a general manager and built a ballclub that ended an 86-year title drought in 2004. Three years later, the Red Sox won their second title of the decade.

During his first stint with the Red Sox, Epstein helped change the culture. That is partly why he was brought back into the fold.

“There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era,” Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry said in a statement. “With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball.”

Red Sox Acknowledge That Change was Needed

While Epstein will not solely be focused on the Red Sox, he will be someone that Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow can rely on. The 50-year-old has proven that he knows how to build a championship team with three titles on his resume.

Tomase: Theo Epstein saved the Red Sox once; don't be surprised if he does it again @jtomase gives insight on how Theo Epstein could help move the needle in the right direction for the Red Sox after it was announced today that he is joining Fenway Sports Group pic.twitter.com/Fz6T9ZsISO — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 3, 2024

The hiring of Epstein also shows that ownership knows that it needs to change.

” According to people with an understanding of the arrangement between Epstein and the Red Sox, he was brought back into the fold, at least in part, due to Red Sox ownership privately acknowledging that they have, at times, not given the club the attention it has deserved in recent years as the FSG portfolio has rapidly grown,” according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam.

What Epstein’s new Role Entails

For the first time in his career, Epstein will be working in multiple sports. He will be an advisor for various organizations, including Liverpool FC, the Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing. The Red Sox part of his role will focus on the team’s long-term outlook.

Epstein’s prior success with the organization is also expected to help push Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner when needed. That is something that former Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom did not have the benefit of.

Why Epstein is a Perfect fit

Regardless of how the Red Sox’s roster shapes up, having Epstein on board is a step in the right direction. The New York native knows how to build a winner and worked alongside Breslow in Chicago. He can handle the expectations that come with working for a team in Boston.

The Red Sox also trust, Epstein’s opinion as he was involved in Breslow’s hiring. Now, he can focus on helping the Red Sox end their championship drought. It is a perfect fit and a role Epstein has been waiting for.

” It’s a great honor, something I’m really excited about,” Epstein told Sportico. “It’s just exciting to be joining such a dynamic, groundbreaking company across multiple sports, doing so many innovative things at the cutting edge of everything going on in sports these days. For me, it’s perfect. I was looking for a pathway into ownership.”