Top Red Sox 1B Replacements After Triston Casas Injury

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced on April 23 that first baseman Triston Casas has suffered a fractured rib and “will be out a while,” per Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

According to ESPN, Casas left Boston’s April 20 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after injuring himself in his first at-bat.

Losing Casas for a significant amount of time is a brutal blow for Boston, which is already injury-plagued. The 24-year-old has 6 home runs on the season and appeared poised for a breakout year.

There are a few potential first-base replacements who could hold down the Red Sox fort until Casas returns. Among the most appealing options are two MLB veterans: Brandon Belt and C.J. Cron.

Brandon Belt & C.J. Cron Are Boston’s Best 1st Base Options

Considering the Red Sox’s lack of intriguing first base prospects, they’ll likely need to look outside the organization for a Casas replacement.

NESN’s Mike Cole presented a solid case for two-time World Series champion Brandon Belt.

“One other advantage to looking at Belt is he would bring veteran leadership to the mix,” Cole wrote. “He has 13 years of big league experience and has played well on the biggest stage in the sport. His teammates rave about him. It would also send a strong message to the current clubhouse that the team wants to compete this season.”

Belt is a career .261 hitter with 194 home runs and 627 RBIs. Last year with the Toronto Blue Jays, Belt hit 19 home runs.

The 36-year-old free agent’s high floor and proven leadership abilities makes him an appealing addition for Boston until Casas returns. And Belt could help mentor Casas after that.

Another potential Casas replacement is C.J. Cron.

On April 22, FanSided’s Zachary Rotman explained why adding Cron makes sense for the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox signed Cron, a former All-Star, to a minor league deal ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he had a chance to make the team in spring training,” Rotman wrote. “Unfortunately, he had just three hits in 15 at-bats and did not make the team. Since Boston went in another direction, the team released Cron, giving him an opportunity elsewhere. He remains a free agent almost one month into the season.

“Whether Boston is willing to go back to Cron after releasing him just one month ago remains to be seen, but he’d be a solid short-term option for a Red Sox team that hopes to just tread water in Casas’ absence,” Rotman added.

Cron is a career .260 hitter with 187 home runs and 604 RBIs, all of which are similar to Belt’s stats.

While neither Belt nor Cron will propel the Red Sox to the top of the AL East, they could help keep Boston’s playoff hopes afloat in the interim.

April Has Been a Bad Month for Red Sox Injuries

Casas isn’t the first to go down with an injury in April for the Red Sox.

Slugger Rafael Devers is currently sidelined with a knee injury and last played on April 17.

Trevor Story dislocated his shoulder against the Los Angeles Angels on April 5. He was forced to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on April 12 as a result.

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock exited their game against the Cleveland Guardians on April 16 due to a left oblique strain, which placed him on the 15-day injured list.

And now they have Casas’ injury to deal with.

Luckily, Boston’s pitching staff is leading the league in ERA. If not for them, this season might already be doomed.