Red Sox Make Pitching Trade for ‘Aggressive’ Lefty Amid Injuries

Hard to say how it will all pan out in the end, but give credit to new Red Sox baseball chief Craig Breslow: When it comes to the search for pitching help, he is active. On Tuesday, the Red Sox pulled off another trade for more pitching, giving up cash considerations to the White Sox for reliever Bailey Horn, a lefty who had struggled at Triple-A Charlotte to start the year, with 14 hits and 10 walks allowed, and a 11.32 ERA in 10.1 innings.

Horn, a former fifth-round pick out of Auburn, has gone 12-10 in four minor-league seasons, with a 4.60 ERA. He had gone 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA out of the bullpen for Triple-A Iowa last year, working in the Cubs organization for whom Breslow was the assistant general manager and oversaw the organization’s pitching prospects.

Back in 2021, Baseball America’s scouting report on Horn noted, “Horn works with a three-pitch mix, fronted by a 90-94 mph fastball with tailing action. He backs it up with a potentially plus curveball and a slider that lags behind just a bit. He’s also thrown an inconsistent changeup.

“The White Sox are particularly intrigued by Horn’s athleticism, his aggressive mentality on the mound and the carry he gets on his fastball. They plan to continue developing him as a starter but will need to see his command and control improve if he is to remain in that role.”

Red Sox Pitching Impressive in 1st Month

At 17-13, the Red Sox have proven to be better than many expected for manager Alex Cora, and more resilient. Their stellar opening road trip was followed by a rough showing in their first homestand (3-7), but they bounced back by sweeping the Pirates in Pittsburgh. A string of three losses in four games last week was followed up by back-to-back wins over the Cubs, and an impressive, 4-0, win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Pitching has been the key, and Breslow deserves some credit for that. Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.60 ERA) and Kutter Crawford (1-1, 1.35 ERA) have been stellar through six starts, and Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.65) has been outstanding as an injury replacement, making three starts and four total appearances.

The bullpen has chipped in, too, even with last year’s relief ace Chris Martin struggling. Red Sox relievers have a 3.41 ERA (8th) and a 1.21 WHIP (12th) thus far this season. Still, the starting rotation has no lefties and the bullpen, as currently constructed, has two—Cam Booser and Brennan Bernardino.

Injury Relief on the Way?

There could be even more good news ahead for the Red Sox pitching staff, too. Starter Nick Pivetta, who has been out since April 3 with a right elbow strain, made a simulated start over the weekend and is likely to get one rehab start in Triple-A Worcester before returning to the Red Sox rotation.

Projected ace Brayan Bello may be close to returning, too. Bello has been out since mid-April with right lat tightness, and is expected to be back next week.

Less certain, though, is the status of Garrett Whitlock, who was off to a very encouraging 1-0 start with a 1.96 ERA in four starts before injuring an oblique muscle. Whitlock is still feeling pain and has yet to return to mound work.

Still, all in all, the Red Sox pitching has been especially impressive. And they’re still adding to the mix.