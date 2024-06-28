Red Sox Urged to Trade for Top 3 Hitter in MLB

For what was widely predicted to be a mostly miserable Red Sox season, 2024 has turned out to be, at the very least, entertaining. The pitching has been outstanding and, more recently, the hitting has starting to come on, thanks to established star Rafael Devers (16 home runs), budding star Jarren Duran (.288/.351/.480), surprise star David Hamilton (.319 since May 24) and future star Ceddanne Rafaela (.314 in his last 28 games). It’s not too soon to start thinking that this team could maintain this run and earn a playoff spot.

Remember, slugger Tristan Casas (ribs) is still expected to return, perhaps as soon as next week.

The Red Sox are 7.5 games out of the A.L. East lead, but only a half-game out of the final wild card spot in the league. While Boston is deep in the outfield, it does need lineup help on the infield. With next month’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Red Sox stand ready to quickly improve their lot.

And ESPN’s Jeff Passan has what he calls a “best match” the Red Sox should pursue with a deal to address their current needs: Angels infielder Luis Rengifo.

Red Sox a ‘Contender’

In an article titled, “2024 MLB trade deadline: Passan’s top additions for contenders,” Passan came across as almost as surprised to be writing that the Red Sox are on the contenders list as you are reading that they are on the contenders list. But, he argues, if the Red Sox remain in the thick of the wild card race over the next month, they’ll need to be aggressive in making an addition, if only for the optics of the thing.

Too many times in the last few years, the Red Sox have white-flagged it at the deadline.

“To be clear, the Red Sox are not yet committed to adding. They’ve simply played themselves into a situation where not doing so would be a bad look for an organization that has had too many in recent years,” he wrote.

Thus there is the Rengifo possibility.

“Rengifo, a 27-year-old who doesn’t reach free agency until after the 2025 season, would bring versatility — he has played second base and shortstop, both areas of need for the Red Sox — in addition to a dangerous bat. It would be the steady sort of move that improves them now and gives them options going forward,” Passan wrote.

He also suggested Boston pursue Mets star Pete Alonso if the team has a hot run in July. But hey, John Henry is still the owner here, let’s not get crazy. Baby steps.

Luis Rengifo Hot Since Last Year

Indeed, Rengifo could fill in nicely for second baseman Enmanuel Valdez, or could take over if Hamilton’s strong recent production slows at shortstop. He could also give Devers days off at third base. Rengifo is playing like an All-Star in his sixth season, hitting .312 (third in all of baseball) with a .359 ORP and 22 steals on the year.

And there are signs that this is not just part of a first-half surge from Rengifo—he has been hitting like this since last year’s All-Star break. He batted .318 in the second half of 2023, with a .374 on-base percentage and a .587 slugging percentage.

If the Red Sox can bring in him without overpaying, he could be the kind of smart addition that helps the team’s strong first half carry into the season’s dog days. Maybe this is a contender, after all.