Proposed Red Sox Trade Targets ‘Impact’ Star for 2024

The Boston Red Sox seem caught between spending more to compete next season and rebuilding toward the future, adding $38.5 million starter Lucas Giolito but otherwise failing to realize the promise of a “full throttle” offseason.

But a recent trade proposal from Jordan Shusterman of Fox Sports has indicated that the Red Sox might get into gear by acquiring bright young starter Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins for a package of players including Ceddanne Rafaela, Tanner Houch and two top-ranked prospects.

“The impact for the Red Sox is obvious,” Schusterman wrote. “Their fans have been clamoring for an impact addition to the rotation… This deal allows them to get meaningfully better without giving up any pieces too crucial to their success in 2024.”

Jesús Luzardo, Rising MLB Ace, Would Have a Major Impact on the Boston Red Sox Rotation

With enviable depth in their rotation, the Marlins have been seen as sellers this offseason, with Luzardo and Edward Cabrera on the trading block. The 26-year-old Luzardo is an intriguing target for many teams given his team-friendly contract.

“Luzardo is projected to earn $5.9 million in the second of his four years of arbitration,” Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic. “Trading him might be the best way for the Marlins to address offensive needs while guarding against Luzardo’s value diminishing as he gets more expensive.”

And the Red Sox are a potential suitor as starting pitching remains one of the team’s outstanding issues following its disappointing 2023 season. The team was in the bottom-10 of MLB for ERA at 4.52 and gave up its seventh most hits.

The Sox partially addressed this weakness with Giolito, but also agreed to pay the Atlanta Braves $17 million to take Chris Sale. They have also been tied to Jordan Montgomery, one of the best hurlers left on the market, and it’s clear that the fans want to see more investment from the front office, with executives Sam Kennedy and Craig Breslow accosted by boos at a recent fan event.

Luzardo would go a long way in silencing those criticisms as one of the most exciting southpaws in the big leagues. At just 25 years old, he pitched for a 3.58 ERA, 10 wins and 208 strikeouts in 178.2 innings for the Marlins last season.

Red Sox Can Part With Some Young Talent to Bolster Pitching

As Schusterman pointed out, the young ace could be had without the Red Sox having to part with too much talent.

“If Luzardo is on the way out, Miami needs to be targeting players who can help sooner rather than later,” he wrote. “Rafaela’s explosive skill set could be the club’s long-term solution at shortstop, and Houck’s elite slider and ground-ball tendencies could fit in the rotation or bullpen, and he’s under team control for four more seasons.”

If Boston were to sweeten the deal with some additional prospects, they have a large pool to pull from. Even if they aren’t willing to part with top-ranked youngsters Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony or Kyle Teel, infielders like Mikey Romero or Nick Yorke might intrigue Miami.