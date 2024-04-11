Triston Casas Gives Extension Update As Red Sox Teammates Sign $50 Million Deals

The Boston Red Sox have locked in two of their most promising young players to long-term extensions, agreeing to a six-year, $55 million deal with 24-year-old pitcher Brayan Bello and an eight-year, $50 million one with 23-year-old outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

As the team embarks on a homegrown strategy to secure their roster into the future, first baseman Triston Casas has emerged as the likely candidate for its next major extension. Discussing that possibility with WEEI’s Rob Bradford shortly after Rafaela’s new deal was finalized, Casas confirmed that his representatives have countered an initial extension offer, but that he doesn’t want to be kept apprised of specific details as negotiations continue.

“If we’re talking dollar amounts, I don’t know where my team countered with what was originally offered by them,” Casas said. “I don’t know what talks have been elevated or in the works because I told my team not to keep me informed about it during the season… And Craig (Breslow, chief baseball officer for the Red Sox) is going to go about it how he wants to in terms of the quantity of times he wants to offer based on how he sees my progression.”

Casas previously revealed that extension talks had been initiated following his rookie year, but that “nothing enticing” had been offered by the team, per Boston.com.

Boston Red Sox Executive Craig Breslow Says Triston Casas Extension Won’t Be Imminent

Discussing the potential for additional extensions to follow Bello’s and Rafaela’s with WEEI, Breslow suggested a similar deal for Casas or any other Red Sox player is unlikely in the near term.

“I don’t see anything as particularly close right now,” Breslow said. “And I do think it makes sense at some point to focus on the season and give players some clarity around what they’re trying to accomplish every day and give us a chance to kind of assess more broadly what we’re trying to accomplish, what our vision is. So I wouldn’t ever say never, but I think it’s unlikely.”

In terms of on-the-field production, the 24-year-old Casas made a strong case as a building block for the future last season. After a 27-game debut in 2022, Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 in 429 at bats last year, racking up 24 homers and 65 RBI. He’s off to a decent start so far this season as well, with 12 hits in 45 at bats.

The Boston Red Sox Are Likely Looking for More Long-Term Deals With Homegrown Talent

There is no specific pressure for the Red Sox to sign Casas to an extension, as he will remain under club control next season before entering arbitration eligibility for 2026. But securing promising talent to relatively team-friendly deals early into their careers is a team-building strategy that has driven success for the Atlanta Braves and it seems to be one that the Red Sox are interested in pursuing after they locked in Bello and Rafaela.

“The Sox are hopeful that Bello represents a harbinger, the first of a series of long-term deals with homegrown players,” Alex Speier reported for the Boston Globe. “The team will continue to focus on moves that place greater value on future seasons than the coming one — and hoping that other young contributors agree to deals that would extend their time in Boston.”