Red Sox Pull Off Trade for 28-Year-Old Cuban Defector Returning From Surgery

Through 20 games, the Red Sox are, like many teams at this point in the year, trying to get a handle on their bullpen. It’s a process that has been complicated by injuries in the starting rotation, injuries that started back in Florida when expected ace Lucas Giolito was declared out for the season with a torn ligament in his elbow. Those injuries have been followed up by injuries in the bullpen, too.

All of which has kept Red Sox GM Craig Breslow very, very busy as he scours the league for arms that can throw strikes and remain healthy enough to produce. In his latest maneuver, Breslow added veteran Cuban righthander Vladimir Gutierrez from the Brewers, sending out cash considerations.

Gutierrez has been added to the 40-man roster, where he will take the place of shortstop Trevor Story, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Gutierrez will report to Triple-A Worcester to start his Red Sox career, though.

Vladimir Gutierrez Defected in 2015

Gutierrez has certainly had his work cut out for him in getting to the big leagues and, hopefully, staying there. He was a 19-year-old member of the Cuban national team in 2015 when he and a teammate defected during a tournament in Puerto Rico, making their way to Mexico. He was signed by the Reds for $4.75 million shortly thereafter.

He made his way to Triple-A Louisville in 2019, but was suspended for 80 games because of a performance-enhancing drug violation in 2020. At the time, he was the Reds’ No. 15 prospect. Gutierrez persevered to make it to the big leagues in 2021, and went 9-6 with a 4.74 ERA in his first year.

But Gutierrez has not been able to claim a consistent role since. He went 1-6 with a 7.61 ERA in 2022, and was found to have town a ligament in his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery to repair. He missed the rest of 2022 and was working his way back to the big leagues in 2023 when the Reds decided to cut short his rehab.

Gutierrez chose to become a free agent after the season. He signed with Miami for spring training, made one appearance, then was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. Now, it’s on to Boston. Maybe.

Red Sox Injuries Are Mounting

The Red Sox do need help. This week, they continued tinkering with the staff, adding reliever Cam Booser from Class-A Worcester and designating Joe Jacques for assignment after a rough outing on Thursday against the Guardians.

The Red Sox have two starters on the disabled list, in addition to Giolito—Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock, who have combined to give up just five runs in 29.1 innings so far this year. Reliever Isaiah Campbell is also on the DL. Relievers Chris Murphy and Liam Hendriks are out of the season.

And on Thursday, the Red Sox were also dealing with one of the most concerning potential injuries of the season, a knee problem for star third baseman Rafael Devers. As a precaution, had an MRI and sat out for what will hopefully be a short stint.

“He didn’t feel great yesterday,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park. “He felt like he wasn’t able to stay on his leg, he was out in front. I talked to him last night and said, ‘Let’s do this so we know.’”