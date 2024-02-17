Red Sox Predicted to Sign Six-Time All-Star to Bolster Rotation

The Boston Red Sox are being criticized by fans and employees alike for a lackluster offseason, but that doesn’t mean they are done making notable moves.

Though it wouldn’t do much to improve their chances of competing in the stacked AL East, Patrick McAvoy of FanNation’s Inside The Red Sox predicted one such move, calling Boston the “logical landing spot” for six-time All-Star pitcher Zack Greinke.

“(Greinke) certainly isn’t what he once was, but he is a veteran who could help and is looking for another opportunity,” McAvoy noted. “If Boston fails to land a top-of-the-rotation hurler, Greinke could be the type of player to bring in to compete for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.”

By Adding Zack Greinke, the Boston Red Sox Would Get One of the Most Accomplished Veterans in MLB

Greinke has a collection of hardware that is all but unparalleled among active MLB players and it’s one that would certainly make him the most accomplished player on this version of the Red Sox.

After a 20-year big-league career, the 40-year-old has the 2009 Cy Young Award, six All-Star nods (2009, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019), six Gold Glove Awards (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), two Silver Slugger Awards (2013 and 2019) and more.

Across 541 career starts, he has a 3.49 ERA, 2,979 strikeouts and 225 wins. In 2023, however, he had the worst season of his career, going for a 5.06 ERA in 30 starts for the Kansas City Royals. But if he’s able to return to his 2022 production, which saw a 3.68 ERA in 26 starts, Greinke could certainly help the Red Sox at the back end of their rotation.

“It would make a lot of sense to bring someone in on a cheap deal to help the back of the rotation,” per McAvoy. “Boston could then address the top of the rotation again later in the season possibly around the trade deadline depending on how the club is performing.”

Greinke is projected to earn a one-year, $10.4 million for 2024, per Sportrac. And he is definitely looking for an opportunity to build on his illustrious career.

“Zack Greinke, 40, still wants to pitch another season,” Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today. “If he returns, he has a chance to become only the 20th pitcher in history to record 3,000 strikeouts.”

Zack Greine Would Bolster a Troubled Boston Red Sox Pitching Rotation

The Red Sox have a revamped rotation set for 2024, with new addition Lucas Giolito looking to pick up some of the innings left now that Chris Sale has joined the Atlanta Braves, James Paxton has gone to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Corey Kluber has retired.

The rotation could be led by Brayan Bello, a 24-year-old who has the inside track to start on Opening Day after pitching for a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts in 2023. Giolito is looking to bounce back to 2019 All-Star form after seeing a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts for three different teams in 2023. Nick Pivetta had a better latter part of the 2023 season after returning from a relegation to the bullpen. Kutter Crawford (4.04 ERA in 2023) and Garrett Whitlock (5.15 ERA in 2023) round out the other members of the Red Sox starting staff at this point.

All told, if Greinke can return to his 2022 numbers, he would have a strong chance to net career strikeout number 3,000 while wearing a Red Sox uniform.