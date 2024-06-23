Cubs Trade Proposal Sends $100 Million Infielder to Chicago in 3-Player Swap

The Houston Astros have gotten off to a disappointing 37-40 start to begin the 2024 season. They have been playing better lately, winning seven of their last 10 games. But if they hit another cold streak and decide to be sellers at the July 30 trade deadline, third baseman Alex Bregman will likely be a popular target. Would the Chicago Cubs be a legitimate landing spot if he becomes available?

During a June 21 Bleacher Report live stream, Robbie Hyde shared blockbuster trade proposals for a handful of MLB stars. Here’s the hypothetical deal he put together that would send Bregman to the Windy City:

Cubs receive: third baseman Alex Bregman

Astros receive: starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell and third baseman Bill Murray Jr.

MLB.com has Murray (11th) and Birdsell (20th) among the Cubs’ top 30 prospects. Both aren’t too far from making landfall in the majors, either. Murray is currently in Triple-A and Birdsell is in Double-A.

The Cubs haven’t performed much better than Houston this year, as they’re also owners of a 37-40 record. But despite being seven games out of first place, Chicago is just two games behind the final National League Wild Card spot.

Bregman Would Be an Immediate Upgrade for the Cubs

While Bregman’s season-long statistics don’t look how they normally do (.706 OPS with nine home runs and 34 RBI), he’s bounced back in June. Through May 31, the right-handed hitter was slashing .219/.280/.372 with seven homers, 26 RBI and 18 runs scored. He’s looked much better since June 1, including a .329/.388/.480 line with two homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored.

The 30-year-old would also bring a solid track record of success wherever he lands this summer. Bregman is a two-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion and he won a Silver Slugger Award in 2019, per Baseball Reference.

Christopher Morel has received most of the playing time at third base for the Cubs. He’s appeared at the hot corner 58 times as of June 23. Although he’s launched 14 homers with 43 RBI, his .202/.304/.386 triple slash has been underwhelming.

Hyde mentioned in his analysis how little overall production Chicago has gotten from that area of the diamond thus far in 2024. He pointed out that Cubs third basemen have combined for -0.2 fWAR, which ranks third worst in baseball, according to FanGraphs.

What Could Bregman Earn in Free Agency This Winter?

Part of what would make Bregman attractive to interested teams ahead of the trade deadline is his contract status. According to Spotrac, he’s earning $30.5 million this season, which is the conclusion of a five-year, $100 million deal.

The Scott Boras client probably won’t be open to taking any discounts on the open market this winter. That’s especially the case after his five-year extension bought out three arbitration seasons and two free-agent campaigns.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton analyzed a potential extension for Bregman in March and projected it at seven years for $210 million. Spotrac also projected a market value of nine years and $286 million for the third baseman in March. Astros owner Jim Crane has never signed off on a contract that lucrative. So, the likelihood of him staying in Houston for 2025 and beyond doesn’t seem good.

Before Bregman can start thinking about the winter, though, he’ll need to get through the trade deadline and see who he finishes the 2024 season with first.