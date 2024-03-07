Cubs Named Best Fit for 6-Time All Star Projected to Sign $40 Million Deal

The Chicago Cubs put a strong stamp on their offseason by bringing back star slugger Cody Bellinger on a three-year, $80 million deal. But the team may not be done adding firepower as it looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Brandon Scott predicted that could mean bringing in J.D. Martinez, a six-time All Star who has been projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn a two-year, $40 million deal in free agency.

“If (the Cubs) get serious about the DH position the way the (Los Angeles) Dodgers did last season, there’s Martinez waiting on them, still ready to swing the bat,” Scott noted in an article that listed the “best fits” for remaining MLB free agents.

J.D. Martinez Would Be an Upgrade at DH for the Chicago Cubs

As of now, the Cubs project to leverage a mix of players at DH, with Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel, Mike Tauchman and Bellinger projected to make starts there throughout the season.

Martinez, however, would be a significant upgrade, particularly as each of those players can be deployed elsewhere on defense.

Wisdom, who has seen most of his career starts at third base, slashed .205/.289/.500 with the Cubs last season. Morel, who has been seeing starts at third during Spring Training, slashed .247/.313/.508 in 2023. Tauchman, who has typically been deployed in the outfield over his six-year career, slashed .252/.363/.377 last season.

Bellinger is the most proven slugger on the Cubs roster at this point, going .307/.356/.525 in an NL Comeback Player of the Year Award season in 2023. But one reason he earned such a lucrative deal to come back to Chicago is thanks to his defensive versatility as a first baseman and outfielder.

Meanwhile, Martinez saw 110 of his 113 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at DH, and he slashed .271/.321/.572 with 33 homers and 103 RBI. He earned the starting DH spot in his sixth career All-Star game as well.

“Martinez ranks in the 96th percentile or higher in expected slugging, average exit velocity, barrel percentage, hard-hit percentage and sweet-spot percentage,” as a 35-year-old, Scott reported. “Might this interest the Cubs, an organization with deep pockets that can afford to spend on luxury and a specific need at DH?”

The answer to that question is likely affirmative, but turning that interest into a done deal will ultimately depend on the price.

How Much Would it Cost to Bring J.D. Martinez to the Chicago Cubs?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Martinez has rejected at least one single-year deal already this offseason as he seeks for a slightly longer commitment.

“The San Francisco Giants offered DH J.D. Martinez a one-year, $14 million contract, which he rejected, seeking a two-year deal,” Nightengale reported. “The Giants then turned to Jorge Soler, signing him to a three-year, $42 million contract.”

The Cubs may be waiting to offer a long-term deal to a slugger in the 2025 free agent class, which could be highlighted by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso. But if they’re looking to upgrade that spot before Opening Day, Martinez might be the most intriguing fit on the current market.

“…J.D. Martinez still figures to be a good bat in 2024, still figures to hit a lot of home runs, and still figures to improve a lot of teams out there,” Brett Taylor noted for Bleacher Nation. “If he hits like he did last year, the Cubs would love to have that bat available.”