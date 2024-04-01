Justin Steele Sends 6-Word Message After Shōta Imanaga Dominates in Cubs Victory

The Chicago Cubs faced the Colorado Rockies in their home opener on April 1. The game was also the major league debut for Shōta Imanaga. Imanaga dominated the Rockies lineup and picked up his first major league win. Following the victory, Cubs ace Justin Steele posted a message on X.

“Fly the W. Shota is him,” Steele wrote on X.

The Cubs dropped their opening series, losing two out of three, to the Texas Rangers. Steele started for the Cubs on opening day, March 28, but exited the game with a hamstring injury.

Imaging revealed that Steele has a “Grade 1 strain,” in his left hamstring, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian.

“It’s probably better than at least I anticipated,” Counsell said on March 30. “He’s really much better today. He played catch today, which was a great sign. I think he’s going to miss the month of April.”

Although Steele is unable to take the mound for the Cubs, he is clearly excited by what he saw from Imanaga in his debut.

Imanaga Leads the Way in a Cubs Win

The Cubs added left-hander Imanaga in free agency this offseason. Imanaga had a 7-5 record in Japan last season with a 2.77 ERA. Imanaga signed a four-year, $53 million contract, according to Bastian. The deal includes an option for the Cubs to extend the deal to five years in 2025 and 2026.

“The general consensus is that Imanaga can immediately step in as a No. 2-3 caliber arm. Last year, while pitching for Yokohama in Nippon Professional Baseball, Imanaga spun a 2.80 ERA in 148 innings with a league-leading 174 strikeouts,” Bastian wrote in a January 11 story.

On April 1, Imanaga showcased why the Cubs believed he could be a top-end starter in their rotation. Imanaga struck out nine in the Cubs 5-0 win. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Charlie Blackmon singled to center field with two outs. Imanaga was visibly fired up after recording his final strikeout to end the sixth inning. Imanaga ended the game without issuing a single walk.

Shota Imanaga's 9th K in his MLB debut! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fGHvvK5iJ5 — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2024

“It was a unique atmosphere, especially in the last strikeout,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry, according to Marquee Sports Network’s Andy Martinez. It might have not been the best pitch, [in] regards to pitch speed, but getting the support from the fans, I was able to get that strikeout.”

Imanaga’s no-hit bid on April 1 is tied for the longest no-hit bid by a Cubs pitcher in his MLB debut, joining Amaury Telemaco, who accomplished the feat in 1969, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Cubs Rotation Moving Forward

The Cubs started Steele, Kyle Hendricks and Jordan Wicks in their opening series. With Steele slated to miss some time, Imanaga becomes a more important piece for the Cubs.

Steele was an All-Star in 2023. He had a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA in 2023. He finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting. His absence from the rotation is a big blow for the Cubs.

The Cubs called up Ben Brown from Triple-A Iowa. Brown is the Cubs No. 10 prospect. The young right-hander could “also be in the mix to assume Steele’s slot in the rotation,” according to Bastian.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon also remains on the IL with a back injury.

“The big righty threw live batting practice in Arizona on Friday and will do so again on Tuesday. If everything stays on course, he could pitch in a Minor League rehab outing for Triple-A Iowa on April 7,” Bastian wrote.