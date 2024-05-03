Cubs Starter Named One of the ‘Biggest Disasters’ of 2024

The Chicago Cubs are in a tight race for first place in the National League Central after the first month of the 2024 season. Despite dealing with injuries the Cubs are just one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have dealt with many key injuries in 2024. After a rough start to the season, Kyle Hendricks is one of the key players on the injured list. He was ranked No. 4 on Bleacher Report’s Kerry Millers “Ranking the 10 Biggest Disasters of the 2024 MLB Season So Far.”

Hendricks is in his 11th season with the Cubs. The Cubs acquired Hendricks from the Texas Rangers in the summer of 2012 in exchange for Ryan Dempster. Hendricks has made three Opening Day starts since but is not the same as he once was.

“It wasn’t just one or two exceptionally disappointing appearances, either. Hendricks had allowed at least one earned run per inning pitched in each of his first five starts of the regular season, this after scuffling through spring training with a 6.30 ERA,” wrote Miller.

Cubs Exercise Hendricks’ Club Option

Hendricks signed a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension with the Cubs in 2019. The deal included a club option worth $16 million in 2024.

“There were roughly 40 club options on the table across the league this past offseason, and what the Chicago Cubs would do with Kyle Hendricks was arguably the toughest decision of all,” Miller wrote.

After making just 16 starts in 2022, Hendricks made 24 in 2023. He improved his ERA, strikeouts per nine innings and walks and hits per inning. He also allowed fewer home runs and walks in eight more starts. The Cubs viewed the improvement enough to exercise the club option for the 34-year-old right-hander.

“They decided yes, but it turns out the correct answer was a resounding no,” wrote Miller on May 2. “As of Wednesday morning, there were 133 pitchers who have logged at least 20 innings this season, three of whom had an ERA north of 7.50: New York Mets’ Adrian Houser (8.37), Houston Astros’ Hunter Brown (9.78) and Hendricks’ ghastly mark of 12.00.” Hendricks has already allowed eight home runs in five starts. That’s more than half of the 13 he allowed in 2023.

Cubs Pitching Injuries

The Cubs have dealt with injuries in their starting rotation early in the year. Justin Steele suffered a “Grade 1 strain,” in his left hamstring on opening day, according to MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian. Hendricks was placed on the injured list on April 24 after he felt his back flare up in between starts, according to Bastian.

However, both Steele and Hendricks are close to returning. Steele made a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on May 1. He threw 3 1/3 innings with “no issues,” according to MLB.com.

Steele is lined up to be activated from the IL and start for the Cubs on May 6 against the Padres, manager Craig Counsell announced on May 3. The lefty has a bullpen session to complete on May 4 ahead of his return to Chicago’s rotation,” wrote MLB.com.

Hendricks made his first rehab start for Double-A Tennesse on May 2. He will make a start for Triple-A Iowa on May 7. All signs point to Hendricks returning, but struggles and the injury have cast some doubt about his future.

Class is in session with "The Professor" Kyle Hendricks on the bump 😤 The @Cubs RHP racks up seven punchouts over five frames in a rehab start for @smokiesbaseball: pic.twitter.com/r2Xe3E0il7 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 2, 2024

“We’ll see if he makes it back to the majors or if his career just ended as unceremoniously as Madison Bumgarner’s did one year ago,” wrote Miller.