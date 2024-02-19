Cubs ‘Pivoted’ on Projected $150 Million Free Agent With Roster Change

After a late-season collapse kept the Chicago Cubs from making the playoffs in 2023, the team has made some changes that suggest a focus on winning now.

They brought in manager Craig Counsell on a record contract. They signed coveted free-agent reliever Héctor Neris on a one-year deal. And they acquired MLB-ready infielder Michael Busch from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But the team’s latest roster update from spring training indicates that they won’t be pursuing a major acquisition many had believed to be imminent. By having young slugger Christopher Morel “focus on third base” it seems they are out on free agent Matt Chapman, who has been projected to earn a five-year, $150 million deal this offseason.

“The Cubs were linked to third baseman Matt Chapman, and frankly have been mentioned as a possible suitor all offseason long,” Mark Powell noted for FanSided. “With spring training here whether the Cubs front office likes it or not, Chicago has pivoted to an internal option.”

Christopher Morel Is a Much Cheaper Third-Base Option for the Chicago Cubs Than Matt Chapman

While they may be an enticing fit for prominent free agent bats like Chapman and Cody Bellinger, who had an NL Comeback Player of the Year season with Chicago in 2023, the Cubs seem focused on finding significant playing time for Morel.

The 24-year-old slashed .247/.313/.508 across 388 at bats last season and saw most of his time in the outfield. He has logged just 390 innings at second base and 180.2 innings at third base in 2022 and 2023 combined. But if he can stick at a premium defensive position, the Cubs would have more flexibility in future acquisitions.

“Third base has long appeared to be the best path for Christopher Morel to get in the Chicago Cubs lineup, at least in a non-designated hitter capacity,” according to the Chicago Tribune. “If Morel shows he can be trusted to (handle) routine plays regularly during camp and be their regular third baseman, it creates an opportunity to acquire another quality hitter to use in the DH spot through free agency or a trade.”

In seven big-league seasons, Chapman has logged 7,513.2 innings at third base, playing virtually nowhere else. Though his 2023 slash line of .240/.330/.424 was comparable to Morel’s, his hefty price tag is ideal only for teams looking to fortify the hot corner. If the Cubs feel they can do so with the youngster, who is still on a pre-arbitration deal, they don’t have much reason to spend big on Chapman.

The Chicago Cubs Might Be Out on Making Blockbuster Moves

The Cubs’ latest roster move underscores the possibility that they will look to maximize their investment in Counsell and hope to compete next season without an expensive free agent addition or blockbuster trade before Opening Day.

“If the door does close on a noteworthy last-minute free agent addition, Counsell will be counted on as the biggest difference-maker for the season ahead,” Jesse Rogers wrote for ESPN. “Early-season projections have Chicago on the outside of the playoffs again, but maybe those systems can’t measure the combination of a new manager and a young hungry team with several players looking to break through.”