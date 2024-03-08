Cubs Option Top Prospect to Triple-A During Spring Roster Cuts

The Chicago Cubs have reduced their spring roster from 72 players to 50 players on March 8. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was one of four players optioned to the Cubs Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs.

Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect and the MLB’s No.16 overall prospect. He made his major league debut on September 11, 2023, after being drafted by the New York Mets in 2020.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s Offensive Struggles

Crow-Armstrong started the 2023 season with the Cubs Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies. He was eventually assigned to Triple-A Iowa before making his debut in the majors. As a minor league player, Crow-Armstrong excelled offensively. He carried a .283 batting average and a .876 OPS in 2023 in the minors.

Crow-Armstrong’s stellar play in the minors earned him selections in the MLB Futures Game in 2022 and 2023.

However, after making his debut in the majors Crow-Armstrong struggled to perform at the plate. In 13 games with the Cubs, he went hitless in his 19 plate appearances and struck out 7 times. Crow-Armstrong has acknowledged his need to improve at the plate in a March 7 interview with MLB’s Jonathan Mayo.

“I think the 0-14 felt a little longer than it was in terms of how long I decided to let it eat at me,” said Crow-Armstrong “I think even today I still feel unfulfilled. I think my time up there was good in some aspects, and I think the obvious, at the plate was what I want to get better at.”

In 2024 Spring training Crow-Armstrong continued to struggle at the plate before he was optioned on March 8. The outfielder hit just .160 and struck out 7 times in 27 plate appearances.

Pete Crow-Armstrongs Future With the Cubs

In Triple-A Crow-Armstrong will have the opportunity to see regular at-bats, unlike he would in the majors. The Cubs’ outfield is currently occupied by Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki. Bellinger returned to the Cubs after signing a new deal in free agency.

While his offense needs work, Crow-Armstrong is a phenomenal defender. He had a .951 fielding percentage during the 2023 minor league season, and a perfect fielding percentage in his small sample size of major league action.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and his amazing defense have arrived in the bigs! pic.twitter.com/SKwp0K9a8c — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2023

Crow-Armstrong has an 80-grade field tool. His “plus-plus speed, outstanding instincts and fearlessness allow him to cover a tremendous amount of ground in center field and make plays most defenders can only dream of,” according to MLB Pipeline.

Crow-Armstrong was acquired from the Mets in exchange for Javier Baéz and Trevor Williams. At the time he was 19 years old and the Met’s No. 5 prospect, according to The Athletic. Crow-Armstrong is now the Cubs’ top prospect and is still only 21 years old.

At the time of the trade, Crow-Armstrong was viewed as “the center fielder of the future for the Cubs,” according to the Athletic. The Cubs are showing continued patience with the young star while he develops into a big-league hitter.

Crow-Armstrong will have the opportunity to find consistency in the minors and should eventually find himself back on the major league team at some point during the regular season as MLB Pipeline has his ETA listed as 2024.