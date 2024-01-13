Shōta Imanaga Greeted Cubs Fans With 2-Sentence Message at Press Conference

The Chicago Cubs made waves in November by signing manager Craig Counsell to a five-year, $40 million deal. Just over two months later, they made their first noteworthy MLB free-agent move by signing starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga.

Chicago officially introduced the Japanese left-hander to the media on January 12. These press conferences are great opportunities for new acquisitions to make a favorable first impression with their respective fan bases.

Imanaga clearly put some thought into what his first message to Cubs fans would be. After donning his new hat and jersey, Imanaga proceeded to recite two lines from the chorus of “Go Cubs Go” in English.

Imanaga said, “Hey, Chicago, what do you say? The Cubs are gonna win today.”

You can watch the moment from Imanaga’s presser below via Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Baseball X account (formerly Twitter).

Shōta Imanaga’s first statement as a Chicago Cub: pic.twitter.com/379GwpeFud — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) January 12, 2024

The song was originally written and produced by Chicago singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1984. You can listen to the full song on chicagochic1123’s YouTube channel. Imanaga could’ve said anything in those first moments. This was probably the best thing that could’ve come out of his mouth.

Details of Imanaga’s Cubs Deal

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale first reported that the Cubs and Imanaga had agreed to a contract on January 9. Details on his four-year, $53 million guarantee came on January 10 from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

That’s a lot lower than the five-year, $85 million prediction from MLB Trade Rumors on November 6. It’s also drastically different from what The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said on January 4. He reported Imanaga could secure a guarantee greater than $100 million.

Some extra wrinkles within the southpaw’s contract are worth noting, though. Rogers said the Cubs have an option to extend the deal to $80 million over five years after the second season. If they decline, Imanaga could opt for free agency. This same scenario could present itself after the third year.

The Cubs are in agreement with lefty Shota Imanaga on a 4 yr, $53 million deal, sources tell ESPN. After 2 yrs, the team has the option to extend the contract to $80 million over 5 yrs. If they decline, Imanaga has the option to become a free agent. Same after third yr. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2024

This certainly seems like a creative deal for the 30-year-old, who spent the first eight seasons of his professional career in Japan with the Yokohama Bay Stars. He registered 1,129.2 innings throughout his tenure, posting a 74-55 record with a 2.96 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 1,183 strikeouts. During the 2023 campaign, his ERA settled in at 2.66 with a 1.02 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in 159 innings.

More Hot Stove Moves Coming for Chicago?

It took a while for the Cubs to heat up the Hot Stove after bringing Counsell on as manager. Now that Imanaga is officially in the fold, what could be next?

During a January 8 appearance on Foul Territory TV, MLB insider Jim Bowden said the Cubs have “made significant offers to Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman and Rhys Hoskins.” CHGO Cubs shared the Cubs-specific comments of Bowden’s appearance on X.

“They’ve made significant offers to Jordan Montgomery, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Rhys Hoskins.” – Jim Bowden on Cubs free agency to this point via @FoulTerritoryTV pic.twitter.com/YVVkum9FQZ — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) January 8, 2024

Bellinger returning to the Cubs would fill a big hole in Chicago’s lineup that he left upon officially declaring for free agency. However, Hoskins is viewed as a terrific fit for the organization, according to league insider Jon Morosi.

So if all goes according to plan, Imanaga won’t be the last major acquisition the Cubs make ahead of spring training. Regardless of who they bring aboard, it’ll be hard to top how the hurler opened his introductory press conference.