Cubs Named as Trade Suitor for Marlins Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs barely missed out on the postseason part in 2023. However, they look the part of a postseason team early in 2024. They are half a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central as of May 10. Their starting rotation has been stellar so far, with Shōta Imanaga leading the way. Unfortunately, their bullpen has been inconsistent. With the Miami Marlins indicating they will be sellers, “The Cubs and others,” could use star closer Tanner Scott, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Scott is one of many Marlins who may be available at the trade deadline. One rival executive said “The entire team is up for grabs,” according to Heyman.

The Cubs could definitely benefit from adding a closer in what is shaping up to be a close division. The Cubs bullpen is tied for the ninth-worst ERA in the majors. The 70 walks allowed are the fourth-most by any bullpen.

Cubs Have Been Linked to Adding to the Bullpen

The Cubs starting rotation has been as great as their bullpen has been bad. Despite their bottom-third-ranked bullpen, their team ERA is in the league’s top half. Imanaga and Javier Assad both have an ERA under 2.00. Justin Steele’s return should allow the Cubs to move Hayden Wesneski or Ben Brown to the bullpen.

While Wesneski or Brown could boost the bullpen, the team is still “looking for a closer,” according to The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney.

“We’ll be looking for external stuff,” said Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. “But that stuff is generally not available this time of year, so the focus right now is on getting healthy and improving guys that might be struggling.”

While the Marlins started the trade season early when they moved two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, Hoyer does not believe it will “kick off a ton of early deals.”

In addition to Hoyer’s comments, while recapping the Cubs series-clinching win on his show, REKAP, ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan shared that the Cubs might be “working on a deal” with the Marlins.

“It’s incumbent on Jed Hoyer to make a move, and go get some bullpen help. And I’m hearing from a little birdie, who’s got his nose to the ground and his ears always listening, the Cubs and Marlins could – could – be working on a deal for a reliever.”

Marlins Open for Business

The Marlins have already unloaded one of their best players. However, if that wasn’t enough indication of their plans, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix clarified their mindset.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”

Tanner Scott has a 2.57 ERA in 14.0 innings pitched. He has converted on four out of five of his save opportunities. With the Marlins’ current state, save opportunities have been rare. He converted on 12 of 16 opportunities in 2023 with a 2.31 ERA.

“Scott is not a big name, but he has 37 career saves and 300-plus innings of major-league experience. He’s averaged almost 68 appearances across the past three seasons,” wrote Mooney. “He also has a walk rate of around 22 percent so far this year. He’s due the balance of his $5.7 million salary and can become a free agent after this season, which in Miami makes him expendable.”