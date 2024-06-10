Cubs Have ‘Privately Discussed’ Trading For Blue Jays Star

The Chicago Cubs are in danger of fading out of the race to win the National League Central. Once in the lead, the Cubs now sit six and a half games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division race. However, experts can still see the Cubs buying at the deadline and making a push for the postseason. The Cubs have even ‘privately discussed’ trading for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

The Blue Jays are 32-33 with plenty of likely trade candidates. Guerrero, Bo Bichette, Yusei Kikuchi and Justin Turner are all likely candidates.

Bichette and Guerrero are the biggest names to watch. The Blue Jays could be open to moving them in order to build for the future.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” an unnamed executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

Guerrero Could Stabilize the Cubs’ Offense

“The Cubs absolutely have the prospect base to go after Guerrero, and he would stabilize the revolving door they’ve had at the DH spot,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer on May 22. “But relative to, say, upgrading the bullpen, bolstering the offense doesn’t necessarily need be a top priority for these Cubs.”

The Cubs have started eight different players at the DH position. Guerrero could bring consistency to the position. Michael Busch has served as the team’s first baseman this season. Guerrero won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 at first base. He and Busch could split time at DH and first base.

Busch was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade before the season started.

Busch is slashing .246/.343/.447 this season with eight home runs. He has been a stable piece for the Cubs, and they would likely keep him in the lineup as much as possible.

Price for Guerrero

“Rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t turn it around, and are unable to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to extensions, they will be open to moving them,” wrote Nightengale.

Nightengale’s report aligns with Feinsand in the fact that a trade for the three-time All-Star is not off the table. The Cubs have seven players on the MLB Top 100 prospects list. They could dip into their farm system to get a superstar like Guerrero.

Guerrero had an arbitration hearing before the 2024 season. The Blue Jays offered him $18.05 million. His $19.9 million salary was the highest awarded in a case decided by a hearing in history. Guerrero will not be chaep for the Cubs financially. However, he is still arbitration-eligible and will not be a free agent until 2026.

Guerrero has a .294 batting average, but his home runs have decreased over the last three seasons. He has seven home runs this season. However, he could still turn that around and get back to the player he was.

The Cubs could trade Guerrero in the winter if they are not interested in keeping him long-term. However, he could still be a valuable piece if the Cubs are looking to make a World Series run in 2024.