Astros Starter Justin Verlander Will Start the Year on the Injured List

The Houston Astros will be without nine-time All-Star Justin Verlander when they face the New York Yankees to start their 2024 season. The three-time Cy-Young Award winner will start the season on the IL.

“He’s doing well, but we’re running out of days and won’t be able to build him up to start the regular season,” Astros manager Joe Espada told MLB.com’s Brain McTaggart

Verlander arrived to camp behind schedule after shoulder issues forced him to shut down his offseason throwing program. The 41-year-old starter has been throwing bullpen sessions but has yet to face hitters during Astros camp per Brian McTaggart.

Justin Verlander’s Injury Impact

Verlander left the Astros in free agency after winning the World Series with the team in 2022. Verlander signed a two-year/ $86.6 million contract with the New York Mets before the start of the 2023 season. After just 16 starts and a 6-5 record as a Met, Verlander was traded back to Houston. In 11 starts with the Astros in 2023 Verlander had a 7-3 record with a 3.31 ERA.

Verlander also began the 2023 season on the IL with a right arm injury and did not start until early May. The Astros already have two starting pitchers on the IL as Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. both underwent significant surgeries in the last year. Verlander’s late start to the season will put more pressure on an already thin starting rotation.

As it currently stands, Framber Valdez will likely be the opening-day starter for the 2022 World Series champs. He will be followed by Christian Javier, José Urquidy, Hunter Brown and J.P France.

Astros Still Have Experience in the Rotation

Valdez, Javier, Urquidy, Brown and France started a combined 124 games for the Astros in 2023. The group had a record of 47-38 and an ERA of 4.44. Losing Verlander to start the year is a big blow to the team as his 3.31 ERA as an Astros starter last season was a team-best. However, the team has the group in place to hold it down while Verlander, McCullers and Garcia recover.

Valdez has the most experience of the group of starting pitchers expected to be in the rotation to start the year. He is entering his seventh year in the Major Leagues and has a career ERA of 3.40. Valdez has been named an All-Star for two consecutive seasons and is now tasked with leading the rotation while Verlander gets ready to return.

“The plan is that we build him up here in the next couple of weeks and he should not be missing that much time,” Espada said.

Verlander has not had to undergo any type of surgery to aid his recovery from his shoulder issue. The Astros are being careful with their star as Verlander prepares for his 19th season.

“He needs to see live BPs, he needs to reach certain mph on his sides and his live BPs,” Espada said. “We want to make sure to do it smart and not fast. We need him for the long haul. It’s a long season, and we need a healthy J.V. throughout the season.”