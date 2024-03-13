Blockbuster Trade Idea has Astros Landing Two-Time All-Star Reliever

The Houston Astros offseason was highlighted by signing All-Star reliever Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract. As the season gets underway, and the trade deadline approaches, could the Astros try to pair him up with former teammate Devin Williams?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer came up with blockbuster trade scenarios on March 11. One pitch was for the Astros to acquire Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. Williams signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the Brewers to avoid arbitration this offseason, according to ESPN.

The Astros already have a trio of elite relievers in Hader, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly. All three men had an ERA+ of over 100, with Hader and Abreu being over 200, per Baseball-Reference.

Devin Williams Availability

The Brewers are “not shopping star closer Devin Williams or shortstop Willy Adames,” according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman in a February 15 story.

However, the Brewers have set a precedent on trading players for the right price despite the belief that those players were not available. In January, MLB teams did not believe Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes was available for trade, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. However, in February the Brewers traded Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. They received MLB’s No. 63 prospect, Joey Ortiz, and major league reliever DL Hall.

Williams, 29, is a two-time All-Star and has won the Trevor Hoffman Award twice. While reuniting Williams with Hader, who has won the Trevor Hoffman Award three times, would make the Astros an even more dominant force, Rymer admitted it was unlikely.

“Even if they do fall out of the race, the Brewers trading the 29-year-old Williams is less likely than them trading Adames. The former is controlled through 2025, and one would otherwise hope the Brewers have learned their lesson about rushing to trade ace closers,” Rymer wrote.

Williams and Hader were teammates on the Brewers from 2019-2022. In that span, Hader notched 113 saves and Williams had 60 holds.

Devin Williams Fit on Astros

Despite having Hader, Abreu and Pressly, Astros general manager, Dana Brown, is open to adding another reliever, according to his March 10 appearance on MLB Network Radio.

“Our back four are really good. [Rafael] Montero, Abreu, Pressly and Hader, those guys are all pretty good,” said Brown. “We have to figure out in the middle. We lost [Ryan] Stanek last year and we lost [Phil] Maton. Those two guys pitched a lot in the middle.”

Brown noted Abreu will pick up the seventh inning for Héctor Neris, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Adding Williams would likely slot him in the 8th inning setting up Hader, as he did in Milwaukee. This would allow Montero or Abreu to pitch in the middle innings.

“If we can get better, we’re going to make moves,” Brown said.

Adding Williams would classify as a move that makes the Astros better. Williams converted on 36 of 40 save opportunities and posted a 1.53 ERA. His 36 saves were No. 5 in the majors. Williams led all Brewers pitchers in ERA, ERA+ and SO/9. He led all relievers in WHIP and strikeouts.