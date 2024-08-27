Astros Add Veteran Slugger to Solidify Outfield: Report

The Houston Astros are about to add some outfield depth for the stretch run, according to a report. The three-time defending American League West champions are close to signing outfielder Jason Heyward, per Brian McTaggert of MLB.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers released Heyward last week. The former All-Star was hitting just .208 for the Dodgers over 63 total games after signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the club in the offseason. Los Angeles remains on the hook for what remains of that contract, minus a prorated portion of the league’s $740,000 minimum salary, which the Astros will have to pay.

Heyward ultimately fell victim to a roster crunch created by the Dodgers finally getting healthy. Mookie Betts returned to the field and shifted from shortstop to his old spot in right, while deadline acquisition Tommy Edman finally made his season debut earlier this month. With another midseason acquisition in Kevin Kiermaier as well as Enrique Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Chris Taylor also in tow, there was simply no place for Heyward.

On Houston’s side, it’s a low risk move. The team has its share of offensive firepower but also a lack of outfield depth. A change in scenery could help Heyward return to his 2023 form, in which he hit .269 with 15 home runs, bouncing back from a rough patch with the Chicago Cubs.

Jason Heyward Will Get His Chance with the Astros

For a player to be eligible for the postseason, he must be on the team’s 40-man roster by September 1. Houston will have to make a move to clear room for Heyward, but there’s no reason that shouldn’t happen in the next day or so, once the signing becomes official.

Astros outfielders have combined for a 94 OPS+ this season with Kyle Tucker missing the last three months with a shin injury. Tucker is progressing in his recovery but there’s still no timetable for his return. Manager Joe Espada told reporters on Sunday that “there is nothing new to report” with Tucker’s situation, but the team hopes he can return in September.

In the meantime, Heyward can split time with Ben Gamel in right. The Astros claimed Gamel off waivers on August 20, and over five games has gone 6-17 (.400). With rosters about to expand, it’s possible Houston can even continue carrying both when Tucker returns.

What the Move Means for Jacob Melton

By signing another outfielder just days after claiming one off waivers, the Astros seem less likely to call up their top prospect, outfielder Jacob Melton.

Melton is a left-handed hitter still trying to find his stride in Triple-A. He’s played 26 games for Sugar Land and is hitting .228. MLB.com’s Prospect Pipeline reports that Houston is working with him on his swing to help maximize his power.

“His strength and bat speed create plus raw power that plays to all fields, and his mechanical changes have enabled him to drive the ball in the air more consistently,” his scouting report reads.

His biggest weapon right now, however, may be his speed. He’s stolen 25 bases in 84 games between Double-A and Triple-A after stealing 46 last season. Even if the Astros hang onto Heyward and Gamel — and get Tucker back — a 28-man roster could give them room to use Melton as a late-game pinch runner.