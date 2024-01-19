Astros Close Josh Hader On 5-Year, $95 Million Deal: Report

Star closer Josh Hader‘s free agency market has heated up over the last few weeks, and with less than a month until pitchers report to spring training, he’s secured a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros, according to NY Post’s Jon Heyman.

The 29-year-old’s deal may be considered an MLB record for a relief pitcher, since Edwin Díaz’s five-year, $102 million contract with the New York Mets had a number of deferrals that decreased its worth to around $94 million.

On January 18, Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the Astros were “making a push” for the five-time All-Star, looking to reinforce their bullpen after losing Kendall Graveman to shoulder surgery. This is Hader’s second stint with the Astros, having played with the team in 2013-2015.

Hader is largely considered one of the best, if not the best, closers in MLB. His career .156 opponents’ batting average and 15 strikeouts per nine innings (minimum 300 innings) are the best of any pitcher in the modern baseball era (since 1901). In 2023 with the Padres, the 29-year-old posted a 1.28 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings, proving that even as his average fastball velocity slows down — 97.4 in 2022 to 96.1 in 2023 — he’s still the fiercest reliever on the market.

Inside Hader’s Contract

Hader’s five-year, $95 million contract with the Astros will include a full no-trade clause, according to Heyman. Since Hader rejected a qualifying offer from the Padres earlier in the offseason, the Astros will forfeit a draft pick with this signing.