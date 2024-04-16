Dodgers Calling Up Number 3 Prospect for MLB Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers string start in 2024 has not been without injuries. As a result, the Dodgers have made moves to fill holes on the roster through trades. However, the club is now calling up their No. 3 prospect Andy Pages, according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio on April 16. Pages is MLB Pipeline’s No. 94 overall prospect.

“Pages, the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 94 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin. It’s unclear at this point who Pages will be replacing on the active roster,” Toribio wrote.

Pages Potentially Improves the Dodgers’ Already Stout Offense

The Dodgers offense currently ranks high in many key statistics in the majors. The club is No.1 in home runs, No.4 in OPS, No.5 in batting average and No. 3 in walks. However, despite their strong offense, the Dodgers’ outfielders have room for improvement at the dish.

The Dodgers’ current primary left fielder has been Chris Taylor. Taylor slashes .251/.329/.427 throughout his 11-year career. However, he only has a .030 batting average in 2024.

The Dodgers are without Jason Heyward currently, but Teoscar Hernández has filled in nicely. Hernández has five home runs, 17 RBIs and .890 OPS. In centerfield James Outman has struggled, carrying just a .185 batting average to start the year.

“The talent, obviously, he can play at this level,” manager Dave Roberts said of Pages this spring. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him at some point.”

Pages put together a strong spring training. He went 8-for-17 with two homers in Cactus League play. Despite a strong spring, the Dodgers opted not to carry him on the opening day roster and optioned him to Triple-A.

“Initially, the Dodgers wanted to keep Pages in Triple-A so he could continue getting consistent at-bats in his development. Los Angeles views Pages as the starting right fielder of the future. But with Jason Heyward on the injured list and Chris Taylor struggling at the plate, the Dodgers were in need of another bat,” wrote Toribio.

Pages slashed .371/.452/.694 in Triple-A. He hit five home runs and collected 15 RBIs in 15 games. He could provide the already potent Dodgers offense with another quality bat.

Dodgers Injuries

The Dodgers have dealt with injuries on the pitching staff to start the year. Right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the 60-day injured list for a right shoulder injury sustained during spring training. The Dodgers are also without Walker Buehler and Bibby Miller.

Outside of the pitching staff, the Dodgers have been without Heyward, who is dealing with a back injury. Heyward appeared in four games this season before being placed on the injured list on April 3.

“Heyward suffered a setback during his recovery from a lower back issue that has been affecting him since Spring Training. The Dodgers were initially hopeful that Heyward would only miss the minimum amount of games, but the veteran outfielder will now miss at least another week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Heyward will need a rehab assignment whenever he does get cleared to resume baseball activities,” according to MLB.com on April 15.

Heyward’s setback will allow Pages to showcase what he can provide the Dodgers lineup for the duration of his unexpected rehab assignment.

“That will open the door for a potentially longer stay for Pages, who will get the bulk of the playing time against left-handed pitching, but will also get starts in right field against right-handed pitching,” wrote Toribio.