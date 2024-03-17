Dodgers Named Potential ‘Shocker’ for All-MLB Free Agent Seeking $66 Million

The Los Angeles Dodgers aggressively strengthened nearly every aspect of their roster this offseason and stand to field the strongest starting rotation of any big-league team.

But pitching is one area you can never take for granted and, given that inevitable uncertainty, Harold Reynolds of MLB Network suggested the Dodgers might be in the running for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

“You want my sleeper? The shocker? Dodgers,” Reynolds said while projecting possible landing spots for Snell. “After the Dylan Cease move, everything else. (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto scuffed a little bit this Spring. (Clayton) Kershaw’s not back yet… (Walker) Buehler’s not back yet.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers Might Consider Blake Snell a Stopgap for the 2024 Rotation

As Reynolds noted, the division rival San Diego Padres pulled off a trade for Dylan Cease, vastly improving their own rotation. Meanwhile, the Dodgers’ $325 million addition of Yamamoto has seen mixed results on the mound this preseason — he has a massive 8.38 ERA in 9.2 total innings across three starts.

And, as formidable as the Dodgers rotation is on paper, it’s also injury prone. After undergoing surgery on his left shoulder, Kershaw is “hopeful to return to play at some point next summer.” Buehler is expecting a “late start” to the season as well. And two of the Dodgers’ new pitching acquisitions, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton, both have lengthy injury histories of their own.

Ultimately, pitching staffs are always precarious, and if the Dodgers want more of a guarantee that their arms can carry them into the postseason, Snell would provide outstanding insurance.

He maintained an MLB-leading 2.25 ERA in 32 starts last season, earning his second Cy Young Award along with All-MLB first team honors.

Blake Snell Is Now Seeking $66 Million Deal

The Dodgers would almost certainly be out of the Snell sweepstakes if he was likely to receive a long-term contract, but it appears he is now open to a shorter-term deal that would allow him to retest the market in the near future.

“Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has informed the Houston Astros that he’s willing to sign a short-term deal to join them, but is seeking at least a two-year guarantee for $66 million, that includes an opt-out after the 2024 season,” Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today.

As a result, the Dodgers might see Snell as an attractive stopgap option for the 2024 season as other starters recover from injury, Yamamoto adjusts the MLB hitters and Shohei Ohtani takes a season off from pitching.

“If it comes down to him picking a shorter-term deal, then the Dodgers say, … ‘Hey, we might as well at least make contact to see how much it would cost to bring you in here’ on what would ultimately be a multi-year deal that would allow Snell to opt out after this season,” Doug McKain projected for Dodgers Nation. “Can he provide that bridge while also giving you depth this season?”

If the Dodgers don’t opt to bring on Snell, they may face stronger competition in their division. Nightengale reported that the San Francisco Giants “remain in the picture for Snell” and are waiting to see if his price drops.