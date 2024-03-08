Dodgers ‘Remain Interested’ in Acquiring Brewers Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open their season in South Korea against the San Diego Padres on March 20. The Dodgers seemed to be comfortable with Gavin Lux as their shortstop. However, the team could still be looking to add a shortstop. The Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames has the club’s interest, according to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

On March 7, manager Dave Roberts was “noncommittal” to Lux as the starting shortstop, according to Ardaya. The team has Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández as options at shortstop in 2024 as well.

“The Dodgers remain interested in Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, a league source said, though the Brewers have been reluctant to move the 28-year-old pending free agent,” Ardaya wrote.

The Dodgers explored upgrades at the shortstop position in the winter, according to Ardaya.

Willy Adames’ Availability

Willy Adames signed a one-year, $12.25 contract with the Brewers to avoid arbitration. However, Adames will be a free agent after the 2024 season, and the Brewers’ inability to reach a long-term agreement could mean Adames won’t be a Brewer past this season.

The Brewers are not shopping Willy Adames or star close Devin Williams, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman in a February 15 story.

However, the Brewers have set a precedent on trading players for the right price despite the belief that the player is not available. In January MLB teams did not believe Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes was available for trade, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. The Brewers traded Burnes to the Orioles in early February.

The Brewers’ options at shortstop would be thin if the team was to trade Willy Adames. They have Brice Turang who came up through the minor leagues as a shortstop. Turang served as the team’s second baseman in 2023 and brings elite defense. However, his struggles offensively pushed him out of the lineup at times during the season.

Willy Adames a Good Fit for the Dodgers

The Dodgers may be in need of a new shortstop after Dave Roberts’ March 7 comments on Gavin Lux. The team has options currently on the roster, but could still use an upgrade.

“Obviously, performance is paramount at this level, and for our team vying to win a championship,” Roberts said. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do know that it will be in the vein of whatever gives us the best chance to win.”

Gavin Lux has not been performing defensively, and manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that he thinks the issues are partly mental, according to Ardaya. Lux’s above-average play at the plate puts the Dodgers in a tough situation. On one hand, they do not want to keep his bat out of the lineup, but, on the other hand, they do not want to sacrifice defense at the shortstop position.

Adames is an everyday player who provides elite defense at the position. He has played in 288 games for the Brewers over the last two seasons. The 28-year-old has a .242 batting average with 75 home runs since joining the Brewers. Adames had a down year offensively in 2023 but still managed to hit 24 home runs and collect 80 RBIs.