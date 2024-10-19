Calls Mount for Dodgers to Bench Struggling All-Star in NLCS

Since starting off the Dodgers’ NLCS series against the Mets with a 2-for-3 showing in Game 1, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has not quite been himself. He has gone 1-for-15 at the plate, with four strikeouts, and sat out the Dodgers’ Game 4 win. The rest did him no good—he came back with an 0-for-5 performance on Friday night.

The Dodgers lost that game, 12-6, and now find their NLCS lead down to 3-2.

Freeman is a hobbled star, having suffered a badly sprained right ankle on September 26, and it’s admirable that he is attempting to play through the pain. But if the Dodgers are hoping that Freeman can deliver a feel-good moment, a Kirk Gibson-type clutch play that rewards their patience and his grit, it has not materialized.

And increasingly, they are hearing calls to put Freeman on the bench and hope he could feel better should the Dodgers reach the World Series.

A blunt assessment of the issue came from veteran baseball writer Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times, who wrote on Saturday: “Freddie Freeman should not be playing right now. Doctors told him that his sprained ankle generally takes at least four weeks to heal. He has played on the ankle for two weeks now, and the results are getting worse.”

Freddie Freeman Playing Dubbed a ‘Miracle’

Two weeks ago, Freeman was a gutty veteran eager to help the Dodgers overcome their recent history of postseason disappointment. He was there for the disappointment, so it only stands to reason he wants to be part of the turnaround.

The Dodgers were prepared to play their postseason opener against the Padres with Kike Hernandez at third base and Max Muncy at first—that was the arrangement as late as patting practice just before the game.

MLB.com quoted shortstop Miguel Rojas on the possibility of Freeman playing Game 1: “No chance. I had it [at] like 5%, especially the way he got here [that afternoon]. I don’t think anybody expected him to play. It was a borderline miracle.”

But it’s easy to question that miracle now that it appears the Dodgers made a mistake allowing Freeman to play.

Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that Freeman’s swing is off, and benching Freeman is on the table.

“I do think that his swing is not right. I’m certain it’s the ankle,” Roberts told reporters. “We’ll have that conversation, but it’s certainly an option to not have him in there for Game 6.”

Dodgers Probably Should Have Made Change Sooner

That may have been a move that the Dodgers should have made earlier.

As Shaikin wrote: “This isn’t working, and the Dodgers should be smart about recognizing that.”

Across Twitter/X, Dodgers fans and observers acknowledged that the team is playing with fire in continuing to play Freeman, who has been an All-Star in all three of his Dodgers seasons.

As Dodgers writer Blake Harris noted on Twitter/X: “I’d honestly consider benching Freddie Freeman for Game 6 That ankle is still bothering him and it’s really hurting him at the plate. He still doesn’t have an XBH this postseason. Muncy at 1B, Kiké at 3B and roll the hot bat in (Andy) Pages out there in CF.”

Another user wrote, “The fact that Dave Roberts allowed Freddie Freeman to stay in this entire game is absolute stupidity.”

Even Mookie Betts, the Dodgers star who hits two spots ahead of Freeman, seemed to suggest enough was enough after Game 4. He was joking but … well, was he?

“Maybe Freddie needs to not play anymore,” Betts said, joking that the Dodgers had won two games without him.