Dodgers Acquire Veteran Reliever From the Phillies in Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a strong start in 2024 but have been bitten by the injury bug. Right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the 60-day injured list for a right shoulder injury sustained during spring training. On April 6 the Dodgers acquired right-handed relief pitcher Connor Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league lefty Benony Robles, according to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Robles is a 23-year-old who has been in the minors since 2018. He has a career 4.67 ERA in 99 minor league appearances.

The Dodgers trade for Brogdon is the second reliever acquired by the team since the season began. The club acquired left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations.

Brogdon Could Help the Dodgers Bullpen

Brogdon was designated for assignment by the Phillies on April 2. He has made three appearances in 2024 and allowed six earned runs in 2.0 innings pitched. He allowed two home runs and issued six walks in those outings.

Brogdon had a 4.15 ERA in spring training. He pitched 8.2 innings and allowed four earned runs with six walks. Brogdon made his major league debut for the Phillies in 2020. He has a career 3.88 ERA in 142 career games.

The move comes on the day the Dodgers designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment. Lamet was called up on April 1 and pitched 4.1 innings for the team. He allowed one earned run and allowed a .133 batting average.

Lamet was designated for assignment after news that Gus Varland was at Wrigley Field for the Dodgers’ second game against the Chicago Cubs.

“Gus Varland is in the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley. Not surprising as the Dodgers needed fresh arms after yesterday,” according to Ardaya.

Varland pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers as well as the Dodgers in 2023. Vardland pitched just one third of an inning for the Dodgers in 2024 before being optioned to Triple-A.

The Dodgers added Ramirez from the Yankees after the season began as well. Ramirez started the season in Triple-A for the Yankees after making 32 appearances in the majors last season. Ramirez was assigned to the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate.

Dodgers Injuries

The Dodgers have been dealing with some injuries early in the season. In addition to Graterol, the Dodgers also placed right fielder Jason Hayward and right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan on the injured list.

Brogdon addition is likely a move attempting to fill Graterol’s spot in the bullpen. However, the Dodgers are expected to receive a big-time pitching boost when Walker Buehler returns. Buehler last pitched in the majors in 2022. Buehler started the year on the injured list but began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on March 31.

He allowed three earned runs in 3.1 innings pitched in his first rehab start. Buehler is one of the best pitchers in the majors when healthy. He is a two-time All-Star and has finished inside the top ten in voting for the National League Cy Young Award twice.

The Dodgers have high expectations in 2024 after spending big in free agency. The Dodgers injuries are a bump in the road, but the additions of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto still keep expectations high.