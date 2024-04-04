Dodgers’ 5-Time Gold Glove Winner Lands on IL

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and five-time Gold Glover Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 3 due to back tightness.

Heyward’s back injury was first announced after the Dodgers’ exhibition walk-off loss to the Los Angeles Angels on March 26.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Dodgers Nation after that March 26 game that his projected 2024 starting right fielder would be, “ready to go” by the Dodgers’ domestic home opener on March 28.

Roberts has since switched up his tune regarding Heyward. On April 2, Roberts told The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast that scans on Heyward’s back, “Came back negative. But, where he’s at, still stiff, back locked up. So, day-to-day.

“Don’t see him available tonight,” Roberts continued. “And I think tomorrow we’ve got to sort of make a decision on what we’re going to do.”

Consider that decision made.

Jason Heyward’s Alarming Injury History

Roberts’ comments don’t make Heyward’s injury sound overly concerning.

Yet, considering the 34-year-old’s extensive time missed due to injuries across his 15-year MLB career, having Heyward sidelined for any ailment — no matter how minor it may seem — is not good news for Dodgers fans.

Heyward had one of his healthiest MLB career campaigns during his first season with the Dodgers in 2023, slashing .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI in 124 games. The 2007 MLB draft’s 14th overall pick only had to miss two games after injuring his hip while making a sliding catch back on August 18.

Heyward’s nearly pristine bill of health last season seemed to have convinced the Dodgers’ front office that he’ll replicate his 2023 success this year, which is proven by Los Angeles inking Heyward to a one-year, $9 million deal.

Re-signing Heyward didn’t make the same waves as Los Angeles’ seismic signings in December — such as acquiring Shohei Ohtani on December 11, trading for opening day starter Tyler Glasnow on December 16, and then adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto to their starting rotation on December 27.

But electing to bring Heyward back for another season solidified a log jam in the Dodgers outfield that forced another superstar to permanently change positions.

What Does Heyward’s Injury Mean for Mookie Betts?

Another major piece of Dodgers news that broke in December was when Dave Roberts decided that Mookie Betts would become his team’s everyday second baseman.

Betts started at second base 62 times during the 2023 regular season. Yet, this was mainly due to a slew of injuries to Dodgers infielders.

Roberts told MLB Network that having Heyward back allowed Betts to become a full-time infielder in 2024.

"It's pretty safe to say that Mookie Betts is going to be our everyday second baseman."



– Dave Roberts on #HighHeat pic.twitter.com/yMzvPepWNy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2023

Betts has since transitioned to playing shortstop after Gavin Lux struggled at the position throughout spring training. Yet, with the Dodgers reportedly aiming to pursue Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, according to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale, Heyward’s back injury could make Betts return to right field sooner than anyone expected.

The Dodgers are surely exercising caution in returning Heyward to the lineup, so his injury doesn’t worsen.

Hopefully Heyward’s injury isn’t a sign of things to come — if only so Betts doesn’t have to get his outfield glove out again.