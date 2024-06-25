Dodgers Could Be Eyeing the White Sox Trade Target that Shut them Down

We’re just over a week removed from Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes saying the team’s recent injury woes shouldn’t affect their approach at the trade deadline. We’re also a day removed from Garrett Crochet firing 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in a 3-0 Los Angeles win on June 24.

Things change in a hurry.

Also of note, the Dodgers had to shut down Clayton Kershaw on Monday after the three-time Cy Young winner felt soreness in the shoulder he was rehabbing.

With Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the injured list, starting pitching is suddenly a concern for the Dodgers, and according to The Athletic, they’re interested in the guy who just shut them down.

The Athletic published a trade deadline watch on June 25 with reporting from Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney, and Katie Woo. In it, the trio of reporters assesses the Crochet trade market, calling him a “Padres target,” but adding “the Dodgers also like Crochet.”

With the Dodgers 8.5 games up in the NL West heading into play on June 25, they’re already World Series favorites. FanGraphs gives them a 17.5% chance to hoist their second championship trophy in five seasons, and a move to acquire an ace could put them over the top — especially if the walking wounded return to the rotation.

Garrett Crochet Aces Dodgers ‘Audition’

In addition to his 0 earned runs, Crochet struck out six and didn’t walk anyone against one of the most potent offenses in baseball on Monday night.

Randy Holt from Sporting News dove deeper into the start, which he said could be an audition for the Dodgers, and showed that Crochet’s pitches were even better than normal.

“Crochet was actually throwing harder than his average to date,” he wrote. “He averaged 97.9 MPH with the four-seam and 92.1 with the cutter. Each was a full MPH above his season average. Spin rates were up on his changeup & slider as well, though he only threw those pitches each a handful of times.”

Holt added that Crochet pitched to a 39% strikeout rate and a 71% ground ball rate. For comparison, Crochet’s season-long numbers show a still-mighty 35% strikeout rate and 45% ground ball rate.

The Dodgers Rotation Injury Woes

The Dodgers decided to shut down Kershaw on Monday, the day before his second scheduled rehab start. Manager Dave Roberts seemed to downplay the setback’s severity in his pregame meeting with the media before the Dodgers played Chicago.

“This is part of the process, as far as anyone that goes through rehab, that goes through surgery, on their way back,” Roberts said, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. “This is what he’s going through right now, the soreness.”

Roberts added that they will shut Kershaw down for a week, which should not impede the build-up he’s already gone through in the rehab process.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers put Buehler on the IL June 19, just over a month after activating him post-Tommy John surgery. Buehler struggled in limited time and the Dodgers cited inflammation in his right hip as the reason for the IL move. The team has not provided a timetable for his return.

As for Yamamoto, Gomes said it is “way too early” to know how long he will be out with the shoulder strain that landed him on the IL a couple weeks ago. He added, however, that he expects Yamamoto to be back this season, citing that as a reason why the Dodgers wouldn’t alter their trade deadline plans.

But that was before Buehler went on the IL and they shut Kershaw down. Now? All bets are off.