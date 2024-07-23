Dodgers Cut Ties With $13 Million Starter in ‘Surprising’ Move

On Sunday, Dodgers starter James Paxton put forth one of his better performances of the season, going five innings and striking out seven in a win over the Red Sox, running his record to 8-2 on the season. On Monday, the Dodgers took the surprising step of dumping Paxton, designating him for assignment amid a coming roster crunch as injured Dodgers prepare to rejoin the team.

As Dodgers beat writer Alden Gonzalez of ESPN wrote, “It’s a rather surprising move for the Dodgers, who have a long list of starting pitchers on the injured list and have relied on Paxton to lead an inexperienced rotation.”

While Paxton’s contribution to the Dodgers this season has been valuable, it was clear he was on track to be the odd man out in the rotation, and the logic behind the team’s move is that DFA-ing him now will give the team time to find a trade for him before the upcoming MLB trade deadline on July 30.

Under league rules, the Dodgers have seven days to trade Paxton before he hits waivers. With multiple teams looking for veteran pitching help, Paxton should attract attention. The Dodgers will try to pluck a prospect rather than risk losing Paxton, who was on a one-year, $7 million contract that ballooned to $13 million because of per-start bonuses, for nothing.

James Paxton Chewed Up Innings, Struggled With Control

Paxton threw 89 innings on the year for the Dodgers and while he was useful in chewing up starts for a team that badly needed stability, he did struggle with his control, leading the league in walks with 48. His 4.43 ERA was not exactly impressive.

Now, the Dodgers figure to have a wave of healthy pitchers coming on board.

Veteran Clayton Kershaw is returning from shoulder surgery and will be activated later in the week. Tyler Glasnow, who has missed more than two weeks with a back problem, is also coming back. Rookie River Ryan also had a shoulder issue this season, but was tabbed to make his debut against the Giants on Monday.

The Dodgers will soon get back Walker Buehler from a hip injury, and it’s still possible that Bobby Miller will return if he gets straightened out in Triple A. Oh, and there is hope that rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be back before the season ends.

Something was going to have to give. In the end, it was Paxton.

Dodgers Remain Active on MLB Trade Market

What’s interesting is, even with the wave of returnees heading back to the Dodgers pitching staff, L.A. remains active in trade rumors, with a top-tier starter among their targets.

Multiple reports have pointed out that the Dodgers are, with the Orioles, the most serious contenders for Tigers Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal, if indeed Detroit decides to move their young ace. The Dodgers have also been frequently connected with White Sox star Garrett Crochet.

The Dodgers are also expected to have interest in adding outfield help.

From veteran USA Today baseball reporter Bob Nightengale this week: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken to the White Sox about a blockbuster that would include Crochet, center fielder Luis Robert and perhaps reliever Michael Kopech, too.

“The Detroit Tigers are engaged in talks with the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers for Skubal.”