Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t sure he’s seen a bigger fan favorite in his time in Los Angeles than Justin Turner.

Dodger Nation showed its appreciation for the guy who manned third base in LA for nine years on Monday night, August 19, when Turner returned with his Seattle Mariners.

It was Turner’s first game back at Dodger Stadium since he signed with the Boston Red Sox in January 2023.

“It was one of the best things that ever happened to my career, getting a chance to put on this uniform that so many great players have worn throughout the years and be on some teams that have done some historic things,” Turner told reporters before the game, per ESPN. “It’s really something that I feel honored to be a part of.”

Over nearly a decade with the Dodgers, Turner made two All-Star teams and won the 2020 World Series. He played 1,075 games, hitting .296 with an .866 OPS and an average of 24 home runs per 162 games.

He ended his tenure with the Dodgers 15th in franchise history in home runs (156), 21st in RBI, 15th in doubles (235), and 12th in OPS.

Turner took some time to thank the fans in a ceremony before the game.

"Thank you so much for nine of the most incredible years of my life." Thank you, Justin. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/WZV8bBp68w — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 20, 2024

“I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you guys so much for nine of the most incredible years of my life,” he told the crowd. “You guys made this one of the most special times and I can’t say thank you enough.”

Justin Turner Could One Day Join the Dodgers Coaching Staff

Turner admitted that he wouldn’t mind returning to the Dodgers after his playing days are over, maybe as a coach or manager.

“Obviously if that opportunity presented itself it would be something that I really, really took into consideration,” he said.

If that’s what he wants, he already has the endorsement of his manager. Roberts praised Turner’s all-around knowledge of the game and the respect he’s earned over his Big League career.

“He’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever had, understanding all the facets of the game on the field, off the field, responsibility as a professional athlete,” he said. “Being a field manager is something that’s on his radar. He and the organization have a huge respect and admiration. It seems like a no-brainer for me.”

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins felt similarly in February when he announced that Turner had signed with the club.

“Justin Turner has proven himself not only as an exceptional player on the field, but also an exemplary leader in the clubhouse,” he said in a statement. “Justin’s history of delivering in big moments and his consistent pursuit of winning are admirable traits. Additionally, he and Kourtney’s commitment to charitable work is equally inspiring and aligns with our team’s values. We couldn’t be more excited for the impact Justin will have on our franchise both on and off the field.”

Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor even said — well over a year ago, in January 2023 — that he could see Turner leading the Dodgers one day.

Justin Turner future Dodgers manager? Chris Taylor: "it wouldn't surprise me at all to see Justin Turner head into coaching and be a big league manager, and of course, it would be for the Dodgers." pic.twitter.com/J1V9dmulNz — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) January 8, 2023

Justin Turner Hopes To Give the Mariners a Boost

First thing’s first: Turner has more work to do on the field.

At 39, Turner is out to prove he still has something left in the tank, and the Mariners took a chance on him at the deadline when they acquired him in a trade from the Blue Jays. He has primarily played first base, a position left open when Seattle dealt Ty France to the Reds on July 29.

It’s only been 15 games, but Turner is hitting just .196 in 51 at bats with 1 home run.

Mariners fans need not be discouraged, however. His numbers looked much better over 90 with the Jays earlier this year, when he hit a respectable .257. He’s also only a season removed from a .276, 23-home-run campaign with the 2023 Red Sox.

The aging slugger got one of the Mariners’ only two hits on Monday as Gavin Stone (7 IP, 2 H, 10 SO) shut Seattle down in the 3-0 Dodgers win.

As it stands, the Mariners are not a likely playoff team, sitting 5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 6.5 out of the Wild Card hunt. But there’s still time left if Turner gets going.

Regardless, Turner will head into the offseason this winter with options in front of him.