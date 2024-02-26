Dodgers’ Trade With Twins Paves Way For Kiké Hernandez’s $4 Million Return

Spring training games have started, but offseason moves are a long way from finished. On February 26, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded recently-acquired outfielder Manuel Margot and infield prospect Rayne Doncon to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for shortstop Noah Miller, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The move paved the way for super-utility man Kiké Hernández to return to the Dodgers on a one-year, $4 million deal, reported by Jack Harris of the L.A. Times.

Passan elaborated that the Dodgers are also including cash to cover some of Margot’s $10 million salary, though the exact amount is yet to be revealed. It’s also unclear as to whether the included cash is in addition to the $4 million of Margot’s salary that’s already being covered by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The trade opened the door for the Dodgers to move on Hernández, who was still a free agent after finishing the 2023 season in Los Angeles. On February 26, Passan reported that Hernández and the Dodgers were “nearing a one-year contract,” and The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya confirmed that Los Angeles was “close to bringing back” the 32-year-old. Mere hours later, Harris reported Hernández had signed a one-year, $4 million contract to return to the Dodgers.

Hernández’s Return to the Dodgers

Hernández started the 2023 season with the Boston Red Sox, but was traded to the Dodgers on July 25 in exchange for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. In the regular season split between the two teams, Hernández slashed .237/.289/.357 with 11 home runs and 61 RBIs, though his stats noticeably improved during the second half of the year. In just 54 games with Los Angeles, he batted .262 with 5 home runs.

With Margot moving to the Twins, the Dodgers had a spot on their roster available for Hernández, who has twice won the Fielding Bible Award (2020, 2021) and was a member of their World Series-winning team in 2020. According to Harris, Dodgers’ general manager Brandon Gomes was quick to mention Hernández’s playoff success with the team upon his new deal being made official.

“Manny still fit really well,” Gomes told Harris. “Kiké we just felt fit a little bit better, plus we know what he brings come postseason time, hopefully, in the clubhouse, all those things.”