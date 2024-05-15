Blockbuster Dodgers Trade Proposal Lands Mason Miller in 4-Player Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar-studded roster is off to a hot start. The offense led by Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith is performing as expected. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler lead a strong rotation. However, their bullpen could improve if they are looking to win the World Series.

A proposed trade from Bleacher Report would give the Dodgers another star: The Oakland Athletics‘ Mason Miller.

“The Dodgers aren’t exactly letting anyone down so far in 2024, but it’s nonetheless fair to ask if they have a World Series-caliber bullpen,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer in a May 15 story about potential landing spots Miller in a trade.

Trade Proposal Sends Multiple Top 30 Prospects to Oakland

The A’s have made a reputation of trading young stars for prospects in recent years. However, trading Miller would still be a shock. The 25-year-old is still in the pre-arbitration stage of his deal. He will not be arbitration-eligible until 2026 and won’t be a free agent until after 2029.

“To acquire him, a team likely would need to give up a young player of comparable ability, or a substantial package of multiple youngsters who could be part of the A’s future,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote.

The trade Rymer proposed would send Miller to Los Angeles in exchange for three of the Dodgers top five prospects, two of which are on the MLB Top 100 prospects list. The A’s would acquire catcher Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect, and pitcher Kyle Hurt, the Dodgers’ No. 6 prospect.

The Dodgers No. 1 prospect is Andy Pages and will graduate from prospect status soon as he is already in the majors. Rushing would become the team’s new No. 1 prospect.

“It would look good on paper if the A’s scored three of the Dodgers’ four best prospects for Miller,” wrote Rymer. “And the latter can spare Rushing, who’s blocked by Will Smith and Freddie Freeman.”

Rushing is No. 53 overall prospect in baseball and De Paula is No. 83. The Dodgers would be giving up a haul for Miller. However, Miller’s age and skillset likely make it worth it. Rushing’s, primarily a catcher, path to the majors is blocked by Will Smith making him a likely piece in trade talks. It will be tough for the top prospect to be the starting catcher for the Dodgers who recently signed signed Smith to a 10-year, $140 million extension

Dodgers Bullpen

The Dodgers current closer is Daniel Hudson. However, he is currently filling in for Evan Phillips who is on the injured list. Phillips was eight for eight on converting save opportunities before his injury. Hudson is two for four.

The Dodgers bullpen has been hit with injuries, but even at full strength, “it might still be possible to behold the Dodgers’ pen and feel underwhelmed,” wrote Rymer. Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier and Joe Kelly are all on the injured list.

Miller has emerged as one of the best relievers in MLB this season. Miller has a 0.98 ERA in 18.1 innings across 14 games. He is eight for eight in save situations so far with a staggering 38 strikeouts.

Phillips could still be used in high-leverage situations for the club if Miller became the closer. However, a healthy Phillips and Miller would give manager Dave Roberts options at the end of games. Miller and Phillips can both succeed as closers or setting the other up.