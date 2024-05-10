Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Dodgers Acquiring 8-Time All-Star From the Cardinals

The MLB trade deadline is always full of surprises. Teams that are looking at the future oftentimes part with star players while teams that see a window to win a World Series are willing to unload the farm system to do so. The St. Louis Cardinals have been quite successful in the last decade, but last season and the beginnings of this season are not indicative of a postseason run.

As a result, the Cardinals could be unloading some staples of the franchise when the trade deadline comes along. Nolan Arenado, who has a no-trade clause, could accept a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a chance to contend, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“No one hates losing more, and the Cardinals are more than a year into their disastrous run, so he just might approve a trade,” Heyman wrote about Arenado. “The Dodgers don’t really need him but that’s one team he might jump at.”

Arenado Could Help Solidify the Dodgers’ Infield

The Dodgers do not necessarily need a third baseman. However, they could be looking for a second baseman. Max Muncy is the Dodgers’ current third baseman and has strung together 23 straight errorless games after a “rough defensive start to the season”, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Mike DiGiovanna. At the plate, Muncy is slashing .256/.362/.556 with nine home runs.

At second base the Dodgers have Gavin Lux who has been struggling at the plate. Lux has just a .191 batting average after 27 games. Muncy has experience playing second base and could move there if the Dodgers were to add Arenado. Muncy has made 161 starts at second base over the course of his career.

Arenado’s resume speaks for itself, especially defensively. The 33-year-old has won 10 Gold Glove Awards and six Platinum Glove Awards. Arenado is tied for second most Gold Glove Awards at third base with Mike Schmidt, behind Brooks Robinson. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star.

While Muncy is fine at third base defensively, allowing him to play second and stay in the lineup with Arenado would help the Dodgers offense without any sacrifices defensively.

Arenado’s Contract

Arenado is signed with the Cardinals through 2027. He originally signed an eight-year, $260 million deal with the Colorado Rockies in 2019. However, he was traded to the Cardinals in 2021. The Cardinals amended the contract to add an extra opt-out and added a $15 million salary in 2027. Arenado did not exercise the opt-out clauses in his contract and remained with the Cardinals. He will have to waive his no-trade clause to be moved, meaning he can essentially decide where he goes.

Arenado is a pricy option for the Dodgers, but they have shown that they do not mind spending big money to compete. Arenado is making $35 million in 2024, $32 million in 2025, $27 million in 2026 and $15 million in 2027. Those are high figures for an aging player. However, the Rockies are paying a small portion of those salaries, softening the blow.

Arenado is slashing .286/.348/.393 with an OPS+ of 113. The Dodgers trading for Arenado would add another quality bat to the lineup while adding one of the best defenders of this generation. If Arenado wants a chance to compete for a World Series in 2024 there are not many better options than the Dodgers.