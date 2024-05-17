Dodgers Urged to Reunite With $8 Million Former All-Star Amid Pitcher Injuries

Early returns for the Los Angeles Dodgers suggest that they made two of the savviest frontline starter additions in all of MLB, with free agent addition Yoshinobu Yamamoto sporting a 3.21 ERA and trade acquisition Tyler Glasnow leading the majors with 81 strikeouts.

But the rest of the pitching staff has struggled to maintain its health. Most recently, starter Emmet Sheehan has been ruled out of the rest of the year following elbow surgery. As the injuries mount, the Dodgers could opt to make a significant addition at midseason.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers have already used 23 different pitchers through the season’s first 44 games, and while they rank third in the majors with a 3.16 ERA with several key arms on the mend, they will still likely be focusing on pitching help at the trade deadline,” Joel Reuter wrote for Bleacher Report.

The extent of the help needed is still up in the air, particularly as starters Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller work their way back from injuries. If they do return to contribute significant innings, then Reuter suggested the team consider a trade with the Oakland A’s to bring back veteran Alex Wood, who enjoyed his most productive seasons with the Dodgers between 2015 and 2018.

“If Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller both return strong and the Dodgers decide all they need is some veteran depth, a reunion with Alex Wood could be an option,” Reuter added, listing Wood as the top “out-of-the-box” trade target for the Dodgers. “Wood is pitching on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Athletics, and while his numbers don’t jump off the page, he threw a gem on May 6 against the Texas Rangers (6.0 IP, 2H, 0 ER, 3 K) and a return to Dodger Stadium and a contending team could help elevate his game.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers Might Get the Most Out of Veteran Alex Wood

In nine starts so far this season, Wood has a dismal 5.26 ERA and 1.780 WHIP, and he leads the American League in hitting batters with pitches at five. But last season he was a serviceable contributor for the San Francisco Giants with a 4.33 ERA in five starts and his best seasons with the Dodgers suggest a reunion could offer a significant boost.

In a 2017 campaign with Los Angeles that earned him an All-Star nod and Cy Young Award votes, Wood won 16 games with a 2.72 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 152.1 innings, ending the season with MLB’s best win percentage. He’s unlikely to return to that level of performance, but if he can eat some innings for the Dodgers as they hope to maintain the health of their higher-caliber arms, he’d be valuable.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Might See a Trade for Alex Wood As a Bullpen Addition

In nine starts so far this season, Wood has a dismal 5.26 ERA and 1.780 WHIP, and he leads the American League in hitting batters with pitches at five. But last season he was a serviceable contributor for the San Francisco Giants with a 4.33 ERA in five starts and his best seasons with the Dodgers suggest a reunion could offer a significant boost.

In a 2017 campaign with Los Angeles that earned him an All-Star nod and Cy Young Award votes, Wood won 16 games with a 2.72 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 152.1 innings, ending the season with MLB’s best win percentage. He’s unlikely to return to that level of performance, but if he can eat some innings for the Dodgers as they hope to maintain the health of their higher-caliber arms, he’d be valuable.