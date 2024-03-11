Dodgers Linked to Blockbuster Trade Reunion With $32 Million 4-Time All Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been MLB’s most aggressive spender this offseason, shoring up virtually every area of the roster.

That reinforcement has included the relief corps., particularly as the team struck a two-year deal to re-sign Ryan Brasier. But the bullpen still hasn’t received a marquee-level addition on par with the likes of Shohei Ohtani or Tyler Glasnow.

Projecting the “blockbuster MLB trades we want to see in 2024” for Bleacher Report, Zachary Rymer suggested that could change as he linked the Dodgers to a reunion with Kenley Jansen, the team’s all-time saves leader who is currently a member of the Boston Red Sox.

“Kenley Jansen has worn uniforms for two different teams since he last pitched for the Dodgers in 2021, but can we agree that neither has looked quite right on him?” Rymer asked. “So, that’s partly where this idea is coming from. But it also comes to mind because of how the Dodgers have conducted business in recent months.”

Rymer noted that in addition to Brasier, the Dodgers have opted for reunions with Clayton Kershaw, Jason Heyward, Joe Kelly, Enrique Hernández and Daniel Hudson, demonstrating an interest in continuity and familiar faces.

“So, why not seek a reunion with Jansen as well?” Rymer added.

How Does Kenley Jansen Fit into the Los Angeles Dodgers Bullpen?

Even at 36 years old, Jansen’s pedigree and continued effectiveness virtually speak for themselves, and on paper, he would likely move to a setup role with the Dodgers in 2024. In 14 big-league seasons, Jansen owns a 2.52 ERA and 1,159 strikeouts in an MLB-leading 615 games finished. In 2023, his ERA jumped up to 3.63, but he still racked up 29 saves.

Jansen is a two-time Reliever of the Year Award winner and four-time All Star, including a bid in 2023.

The Dodgers are projected to rely on Evan Phillips as the primary closer after he pitched for 24 saves with a 2.05 ERA with the team last season. Jansen might fit somewhere in the setup mix, alongside Brusdar Graterol (1.20 ERA in 2023), Kelly (4.12 ERA in 2023) and Braiser (3.02 ERA in 2023).

The Boston Red Sox Seem Open to Trading Kenley Jansen to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Red Sox seem as if they would be open to maximizing Jansen’s value as a trade chip in the final season of his two-year, $32 million deal.

“Jansen’s talents frankly seem wasted on a Boston Red Sox team that’s going nowhere” Rymer wrote.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that Jansen is being made available by the Red Sox and the Dodgers could always add to its stable of relievers as “extra help wouldn’t hurt baseball’s superteam.”

Even though the Dodgers have been linked to Jansen throughout the offseason, their decision to re-sign Brasier suggests they could be preparing to compete in 2024 without another bullpen addition. But if the Dodgers do want to pull off a blockbuster for Jansen, they can rely on one of the deepest farm systems in MLB and send the Red Sox any number of highly-ranked prospects in return.

The team’s 2024 prospect rankings are led by Dalton Rushing, a catcher and infielder who was the team’s top pick in the 2022 draft; Nick Frasso, a right-hander with a fastball that touches 100 miles per hour; and Andy Pages, a Cuban outfielder with plus power and a plus-plus arm.