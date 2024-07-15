44-Year-Old Former Dodgers Pitcher Wants to Return to LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers rotation has taken a hit recently. Tyler Galsnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May are all on the injured list. Not to mention, Shohei Ohtani will not pitch until next season. The Dodgers will have an opportunity to sure up the rotation before the July 30 trade deadline. However, they could also explore bringing back 44-year-old Rich Hill, who expressed interest in wearing Dodger blue again during an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports with David Vassegh.

Full interview airs Wednesday on Dodger Talk with @THEREAL_DV. 🔗: https://t.co/psbw6YlNQv pic.twitter.com/QULtwH7JEn — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) July 15, 2024

“That would be incredible. It would be a great reunion,” said Hill. “I obviously love the city, love wearing Dodger blue. In my opinion, if not the best, one of the best places to pitch in baseball.”

Hill Looking to Make a Comeback

Hill is currently coaching his son Brice’s little league team. Hill pitched in 2023 for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres. The veteran has pitched 19 seasons in the big leagues, spanning 13 teams. Hill turned down three contract offers this offseason in favor of coaching his son’s little league team, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne on May 6.

“Yeah, a lot. Pretty much everything,” said Hill in response to how much getting to coach his son weighed into his decision not to pitch to start the season. “I’ve only seen Brice play four games over the last three years or whatever. Getting the opportunity, knowing that it was his last year of Little League, that’s something that you can’t get back.”

Hill noted that his age and body also played a factor in his decision to not start the season.

“I’m also realistic,” Hill said, per the San Diego Tribune’s Kevin Acee on October 1. “I have a pretty good gauge and a monitor on my body. And I think half a season is much more palatable than a full season.”

Hill held a 5.41 ERA last season. However, his numbers were better in Pittsburgh before he was traded on August 1. His ERA in Pittsburgh was 4.76. In San Diego, he held an 8.23 ERA.

“It was like three-quarters of a season, and then a quarter of the season was a complete disaster,” said Hill to Acee.

“I’ve been working out and throwing,” Hill said to Browne. “I’m continuing to progress and get ready for when that opportunity comes around to go and pitch. The idea is to be ready when that time comes.”

Dodgers Need Pitching Help

The Dodgers’ list of injured pitchers could compete for the title of the best rotation in baseball. Glasnow is on the 15-day injured list with a back injury. Yamamoto is on the 60-day injured list with a triceps injury. Kershaw has not pitched in 2024 after offseason surgery. Ohtani will not pitch this season after undergoing elbow surgery. Buehler is back on the injured list with hip inflammation. May will miss the rest of the season after esophageal surgery.

A team with World Series aspirations needs stability on the mound. Hill pitched for the Dodgers from 2016 to 2019. He had a 3.16 ERA with a 30-16 record during his time with the team.

“A team that’s focused and concentrated and looking forward to winning a championship and having that focus every single day when they come in the clubhouse,” Hill said describing his ideal team to Vassegh.

The Dodgers lead the National League West by seven games at the All-Star break. Hill could serve as a back-end rotation arm when Kershaw, Buehler and Yamamoto return. Hill has a 4.01 career ERA and over 1,423 strikeouts.