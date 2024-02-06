Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Ryan Brasier To Two-Year Deal

T

he Los Angeles Dodgers stayed busy on February 5 by bringing back a familiar face in Ryan Brasier. The Dodgers and Brasier agreed on a two-year $ 9 million dollar contract, according to Jon Heyman. Brasier could earn a total of $ 13 million due to incentives.

The deal comes after a season that was full of highs and lows for Brasier. He was designated for assignment by the Red Sox after posting a 7.29 ERA in 20 appearances. The Dodgers claimed him off waivers and Brasier turned his career around. In 39 games he posted a 0.70 ERA and allowed one home run.

Additionally, the Wichita Falls, Texas native showed that he still had swing and mix stuff. In 38.2 innings, he struck out 38 batters. That was more than double his total in Boston. As a result, the 36-year-old became a vital piece of the Dodger bullpen.

Consistency Will be key for Brasier

While it is unlikely Brasier will repeat his numbers from last year, he has been a dominant reliever in the past. During the 2018 campaign, he posted a 1.60 ERA for a Red Sox team that won the World Series. However, his ERA spiked to 4.85 a year later.

Dan O'Dowd and @mikelowell25 recap the Dodgers' bullpen moves on Monday with the reported re-signing of Ryan Brasier and the trade of Caleb Ferguson to the Yankees.@adnansvirk | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/XWebQV5Mvp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 6, 2024

The Dodgers are banking on the fact that history won’t repeat itself. As long as Brasier can keep hitters off balance, he will again be an arm that manager Dave Robert relies regardless of the situation.

How Ryan Brasier Fits Into the Bullpen

With Brasier back in the mix, the Dodgers have plenty of options in high-leverage situations. That list includes Brasier, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly. Last year, Brasier proved he could thrive under pressure as he added one save and ten holds to his resume.

Although roles still need to be figured out, the Dodgers have shown they believe in Brasier. During the best stretch of his career last season, his walk rate dropped from 9.5 percent to seven percent. Brasier’s ground ball rate also increased from 33.3 percent to 51. percent, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Where the Dodgers Roster Stands After another day of moves, Roster Resource expects the Dodgers CBT for the 2024 season to be $310 Million. Their free agent additions include outfielders Teoscar Hernández, Jayson Heward, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left-hander James Paxton, and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Their additions via trade include Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, and prospect Trey Sweeney. While there could be more moves on the horizon, the Dodgers already have to pay a 110 percent tax rate, according to MLB Trade Rumors. There are few holes left to fill, meaning their shopping in free agency may be over.