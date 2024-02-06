Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Ryan Brasier To Two-Year Deal

T
he Los Angeles Dodgers stayed busy on February 5 by bringing back a familiar face in Ryan Brasier. The Dodgers and Brasier agreed on a two-year $ 9 million dollar contract, according to Jon Heyman. Brasier could earn a total of $ 13 million due to incentives.
The deal comes after a season that was full of highs and lows for Brasier. He was designated for assignment by the Red Sox after posting a 7.29 ERA in 20 appearances. The Dodgers claimed him off waivers and Brasier turned his career around. In 39 games he posted a 0.70 ERA and allowed one home run.
Additionally, the Wichita Falls, Texas native showed that he still had swing and mix stuff. In 38.2 innings, he struck out 38 batters. That was more than double his total in Boston. As a result, the 36-year-old became a vital piece of the Dodger bullpen.
Consistency Will be key for Brasier
While it is unlikely Brasier will repeat his numbers from last year, he has been a dominant reliever in the past. During the 2018 campaign, he posted a 1.60 ERA for a Red Sox team that won the World Series. However, his ERA spiked to 4.85 a year later.
The Dodgers are banking on the fact that history won’t repeat itself. As long as Brasier can keep hitters off balance, he will again be an arm that manager Dave Robert relies regardless of the situation.
How Ryan Brasier Fits Into the Bullpen
With Brasier back in the mix, the Dodgers have plenty of options in high-leverage situations. That list includes Brasier, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly. Last year, Brasier proved he could thrive under pressure as he added one save and ten holds to his resume.
Although roles still need to be figured out, the Dodgers have shown they believe in Brasier. During the best stretch of his career last season, his walk rate dropped from 9.5 percent to seven percent. Brasier’s ground ball rate also increased from 33.3 percent to 51. percent, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Where the Dodgers Roster Stands
After another day of moves, Roster Resource expects the Dodgers CBT for the 2024 season to be $310 Million. Their free agent additions include outfielders Teoscar Hernández, Jayson Heward, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left-hander James Paxton, and right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Their additions via trade include Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot, and prospect Trey Sweeney.
While there could be more moves on the horizon, the Dodgers already have to pay a 110 percent tax rate, according to MLB Trade Rumors. There are few holes left to fill, meaning their shopping in free agency may be over.
Regardless of how the season plays out, Brasier is now in a place that brings out the best in his abilities for the long term. If he can replicate his success, then his deal could look like a steal in the end.
On a team with high expectations, Brasier will play a key role. Opponents hit .197 against him, which is the lowest since 2018. That was due to his ability to limit hard contact and keep the ball on the ground. During the 2024 campaign, Brasier will be looking to show that his stretch pf dominance was no fluke.