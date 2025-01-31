Dodgers Proposed Trade Ships 2-Time Champion Reliever to Hated AL Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers have restocked their roster, particularly their pitching staff, with new talent this offseason. That has made some of their pitchers, even ones that helped the team win multiple championships, such as reliever Ryan Brasier, expendable.

To deal with the overflow of bullpen arms, Newsweek’s Drew VonScio proposed the Dodgers trade Brasier to the Houston Astros for pitching prospect Miguel Ullola.

“The Dodgers don’t have much in the way of negotiating power between needing to offload a reliever and Brasier entering the final year of team control,” VonScio wrote. “However, they could still land Miguel Ullola. Ullola recorded a 4.24 ERA in 27 appearances (23 starts) at Double-A Corpus Christi.

“He made one appearance at Triple-A in 2024, so it appears he could start there in 2025 as long as he has a good spring training.”

In VonScio’s proposed trade, the Dodgers also received cash considerations from the Astros, who beat Los Angeles in the 2017 World Series. That championship has since become controversial because of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Brasier posted a 1-0 record with a 3.54 ERA and 0.964 WHIP during 29 regular season appearances for Los Angeles in 2024. During the postseason, he made eight appearances, including two starts as an opener.

Brasier opened Game 5 of the World Series, which the Dodgers eventually came back to win to clinch the 2024 title.

Dodgers Designate Ryan Brasier for Assignment

The Dodgers signed relief pitcher Kirby Yates to a one-year, $13 million contract during the final week of January. With the addition of Yates, Brasier is now expendable in Los Angeles.

Even before signing Yates, the Dodgers were gauging the trade market for Brasier. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on January 22 that Los Angeles was shopping Brasier.

Unable to find a suitor, the Dodgers designated Brasier for assignment on January 30 to make roster room for Yates.

It’s important to note that VonScio made his Brasier-Astros trade proposal prior to the Dodgers designating the relief pitcher for assignment. But what that could mean is Los Angeles will have even more urgency to trade the veteran reliever.

The Dodgers have until February 4 to trade Brasier or the team must place him on waivers.

If the Astros are interested in Brasier, they could wait until he reaches waivers to claim him without giving up Ullola or another prospect. But if they, or another team, want Brasier badly enough, a trade could still occur.

MLB Trade Rumor’s Anthony Franco called it “a moderate surprise” Brasier was designated for assignment. Brasier played an instrumental role in the Dodgers’ 2024 championship.

He also pitched for the Boston Red Sox when they won the World Series in 2018.

Dodgers Add Kirby Yates

There’s a saying in baseball that a team can never have enough pitching. Well, the Dodgers appear to be testing that theory this offseason.

Yates made the American League All-Star team with a 7-2 record and 1.17 ERA in 2024. He also supported a 0.827 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in just 61.2 innings.

He’s a clear upgrade over Brasier. But by signing Yates, the Dodgers are parting with a two-time champion reliever who is owed $4.5 million for the 2025 season.

If Brasier clears waivers, the Dodgers could bring him back. But given the veteran experience he could provide another team, it’s unlikely he goes unclaimed.

The 37-year-old has pitched eight MLB seasons. He owns a 10-8 record with a 3.85 ERA, 1.153 WHIP and 281 strikeouts over 285.1 innings.