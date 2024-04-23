Dodgers Predicted to Acquire Veteran Pitcher at the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers 13-11 start is not exactly what the team envisioned after their huge offseason additions. However, the club is dealing with some key injuries early in the season, especially to the pitching staff. The Dodgers are predicted to acquire veteran reliever Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins, according to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, to bring another arm to a group that has struggled with staying healthy so far.

“The Dodgers aren’t necessarily looking for a closer, as Evan Phillips has converted on all five of his save attempts. But adding Scott would give manager Dave Roberts a second left-handed setup option along with Alex Vesia as the Dodgers try to get the ball from the starting pitcher to Phillips,” wrote Kelly.

Scott will likely be one of many Marlins players on the trade block. The Marlins are off to a 6-18 start and “fish will be on the menu in July,” wrote Kelly.

Dodgers’ Current Pitching Injuries

The Dodgers have already seen several pitchers shelved due to injuries. Right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol was placed on the 60-day injured list for a right shoulder injury sustained during spring training. Walker Buehler, who has not pitched in the majors since 2022, began the season on the injured list.

Since the season began the Dodgers have also seen Kyle Hurt, Connor Brogdon and Bobby Miller go down with injuries. The Dodgers have already made trades to help the bullpen after Graterol could not start the year with the club.

On April 6, the Dodgers acquired Brogdon from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league lefty Benony Robles, according to the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. They also acquired left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations. Scott would add another premier arm to a group the Dodgers hope to get healthy.

Scott’s Fit on the Dodgers

“Expect Tanner Scott to be one of the most coveted relievers on the market, particularly if Helsley, Emmanuel Clase and David Bednar aren’t available. The Red Sox likely will be willing to trade Kenley Jansen, but Scott might be a better option at this stage, particularly if you’re a team looking more for a setup man than a closer,” wrote Kelly.

Scott has converted on four of his five save opportunities in 2024, but would likely serve in a set-up role for the Dodgers. He has a 3.38 ERA across 10.2 innings of work. In 2023 he appeared in 74 games for the Marlins with a 2.31 ERA and struck out 104 batters.

“You can add the Dodgers—who are about as all-in as any team has ever been—as a club that makes sense for Scott as a rental addition,” wrote Kelly.

Scott will be an unrestricted free agent after the season ends. He is a perfect candidate to be dealt to a contender looking to make final additions before a postseason run.