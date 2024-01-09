Dodgers Add Teoscar Hernández to Fix This Batting Order Weakness

The Los Angeles Dodgers have added to their historic offseason spending with a deal to add former All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Hernández was one of the most coveted free agent hitters on the market, and reportedly turned down more lucrative deals with other teams for the chance to join what has quickly become the biggest juggernaut heading into the 2024 season.

“The two-time Silver Slugger had plenty of other offers, including two-year deals from the Red Sox and Angels, according to sources, but ultimately decided on a one-year pact with the Dodgers in order to be part of what should be one of the top offenses in the Majors, perhaps even the best,” as MLB.com put it.

How Teoscar Hernández Improves the Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

Hernández is one of the most consistent power hitters in the big leagues, averaging a slash line of .261/.316/.486 across eight seasons. Last year, batting fifth for the Seattle Mariners, he slugged 26 homers with a .741 OPS.

But his production has diminished somewhat since 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays which vaulted him into MVP contention. So why were the Dodgers willing to tack onto their $1 billion offseason to add him? The 31-year-old slugger uniquely addresses one of the few needs for their batting order.

“The Dodgers were in the market for a right-handed-hitting outfielder that could hit lefties and hold his own against right-handed pitching,” per MLB.com. “…one thing Hernández has always excelled at is hitting left-handed pitching, with a career .887 OPS against southpaws.”

In 2023, the Dodgers hit for a .246 average against left-handed pitching, down from a .262 average against righties. Hernández will bat in the second half of the Dodgers’ order and present a challenging obstacle for opposing southpaws, even after they’ve faced the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

“The Dodgers are paying for the thunder still in Hernández’ bat,” according to The Athletic. “Only 18 hitters (min. 800 plate appearances) have produced a higher OPS against left-handed pitching since Hernández debuted in 2016.”

The Dodgers could be done making significant additions after an offseason that made it MLB’s most active team by far, but then again, they may not. Speculation remains that they’d like to add yet another starting pitcher to their rotation and they have been shopping for a shortstop as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Now Have to Make Room for Teoscar Hernández

After a busy offseason, the Dodgers will have to make room on their 40-man roster to add Hernández. Writing for Dodgers Nation, Thomas Murray indicated that will likely see them part ways with a member of the pitching staff.

“Currently, the Dodgers have 17 position players and 23 pitchers on their 40-man roster,” per Murray. “Although several of those pitchers finished last season on the injured list — notably Walker Buehler, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Blake Treinen, J.P. Feyereisen — the Dodgers can likely sacrifice more depth on the pitching side than the position player side.”

With Hernández and his power against lefties a welcomed addition, Murray speculated that the Dodgers could move on from Yency Almonte, Michael Grove or Gus Varland.