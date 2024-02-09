Brewers Sign Former Yankees Catcher to 1-Year Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers continued to add to their catching depth on February 7 by signing Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal worth $ 7 million. The deal also includes a mutual option, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Sanchez will bring needed power and veteran leadership to the Brewers lineup.

Last season was a roller coaster ride for Sanchez. He signed with the Giants in April and opened the season in Triple-A before being released on May 2. He then signed with the Mets and appeared in three games before being designated for assignment.

The Padres decided to take a chance on the two-time All-Star, and everything changed. In 72 games, he hit 19 home runs and recorded 46 RBI.

With Sanchez in the mix, the Brewers have a powerful duo behind the plate. They already have a star catcher in reigning Silver Slugger Award winner William Contreras. When Contreras needs a day off, they can swap him out for Sanchez without losing power in the lineup.

What Gary Sanchez Brings to the Table

While Sanchez isn’t the up-and-coming prospect he once was with the Yankees, he showed he was far from done last year. He also earned some praise for his defense from the 2023 NL Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell.

“I’ve always heard about him offensively, but I love him,” Snell told the Athletic after beating the Cubs on June 5. “He blocked, like, a 97 mph fastball in the dirt. I threw a curveball and it hit the grass and he blocked it. I mean, I don’t see the problem. Even calling the game, we had a game plan, we executed. I even put a lot of trust in him, like, what do you want? Like, you tell me … I trust him on that. He’s smart.”

During his stint in San Diego, Sanchez showed improvement in the field. He was worth two Catcher Framing Runs and two Catcher Stealing Runs across 526 2/3 innings, according to MLB.com. He also tied the best pop time of his career during arguably his best season behind the plate.

Where Gary Sanchez Has Struggled

While Sanchez seemingly found the fountain of youth, he still has limitations. He had a low on-base percentage last season with high strikeout numbers. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native has a 26.8% career strikeout rate, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The key for San Diego will be maximizing Sanchez’s skillset. If they use him as a backup catcher and occasionally DH, then his power could make a difference. Avoiding injury will also be key as Sanchez looks to reach the 20-home-run mark for the first time since 2021.

How Gary Sanchez Fits Into the Brewers’ Lineup

Regardless of how Sanchez is used, his bat will make an already dangerous lineup better. The Brewers’ offense includes outfielder Christian Yelich, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and top prospect Jackson Chourio.

Although that group is full of question marks, they have the potential to do a lot of damage. Yelich and Hoskins have multiple 20-plus home run seasons under their belts. Unlike in New York, Sanchez won’t have to be the offense’s focal point but a veteran piece that causes chaos with his power.