Mets Linked to Projected $7 Million 3-Time All-Star Veteran Slugger

The New York Mets made several additions to their 2024 roster with one main goal: future flexibility. President of baseball operations David Stearns handed out just one multi-year deal this winter. An area he didn’t significantly upgrade was third base. Could he give the Mets some insurance at the hot corner by pursuing veteran third baseman Evan Longoria?

SI.com’s Patrick McAvoy floated the idea on March 11, saying Longoria would be a solid free-agent signing for New York. “He still is available and could be a solid option to add more depth to the roster,” he said. “Longoria could be in a bench role but provide more depth at third base and designated hitter while also giving young players like [Brett] Baty a chance. The 38-year-old is a 16-year veteran and could also be a great addition to help provide mentorship and guidance to some of the young players on the roster.”

Once top prospect Ronny Mauricio tore his ACL in a Dominican Winter League game, Stearns did poke around the veteran third base market. The Mets were briefly linked to Justin Turner and Gio Urshela before they signed elsewhere. Ultimately, the only external addition made for infield depth was signing Joey Wendle to a one-year, $2 million deal.

After spending 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Spotrac projects Longoria’s market value at one year and $7 million.

What Longoria Could Bring to the Mets

Longoria would bring tons of big-league experience to the Big Apple if the Mets seriously pursued him. The 16-year veteran has been to three All-Star Games and two World Series. He’s also won a Silver Slugger Award and three Gold Glove Awards.

He’s used to being a part-time player, so it’s not like he’d be looking for an everyday job. During his age-37 campaign with Arizona, he suited up for 74 games and collected 237 plate appearances. That led to a .223/.295/.422 triple slash with 11 home runs and 28 RBI.

The most important thing he’d bring to New York is his experience at the hot corner for young players like Baty and Mark Vientos, which McAvoy noted. He’d also provide some insurance at third base and designated hitter if either falters with expanded playing time.

The Only Scenario Where This Might Happen

Signing Longoria could make sense from a mentorship standpoint. The odds of this happening are low, though. With Vientos and Wendle projected to be on New York’s roster to start the regular season, adding Longoria would be redundant.

Spotrac’s $7 million market value price tag would make it even less likely. Longoria earned $4 million with Arizona in 2023. Now that Opening Day is about two weeks away, it’s hard to see a scenario where he reaches last year’s salary.

An unexpected injury could change the Mets’ tune depending on the situation. However, the only real scenario where this might make sense is if Longoria follows what Joey Votto did. He signed a minor-league deal with a $2 million salary if he’s on the Toronto Blue Jays‘ MLB roster. Votto is also expected to begin 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo.

If Longoria was agreeable to something like this, maybe a deal would come together. But still, Stearns has been adamant about giving the Mets’ young players a chance for consistent playing time this year. So, it still feels unlikely.